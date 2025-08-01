Late Bats Provide Spark in Series-Opening Win

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Jordan DiValerio worked a quality, going 6.2 innings and allowing only two runs, while Tommy Caulfield went 3-for-5 with four RBI to propel the Wild Things over the Lake Erie Crushers in a tight divisional race.

The Washington Wild Things completed the first game of a three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers, where they captured a win during Fireworks Friday and Happy Gilmore Night at EQT Park.

Early in the game, both sets of bats showed early signs of struggle and a pitcher's duel seemed to be in the works. The first hit of the game showed up in the bottom of the third when Cole Fowler launched his first home run as a Wild Thing and a pro to give the Wild Things a 1-0 lead.

The Crushers would grab their first hit plus two runs on four total hits in the top of the sixth. Sam Franco reached on a double, and Kenen Irizarry hit him in on a single to center. Dario Gomez brought in Irizarry with a single. The Crushers would took the lead, at 2-1.

The Crushers would pick up another run in the top of the seventh when Derek Vegas reached on a single and was later driven in by Irizarry, who got the hit off Lex Meinderts with the run being charged to DiValerio. The Crushers led 3-1 at the stretch.

Jordan DiValerio would have his night end after pitching 6.2 innings. He allowed five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts. He started this game by retiring the first 13 batters in a row.

The Wild Things responded quickly in the bottom of the seventh when Tyreque Reed hit a double and was driven in by Jeff Liquori with a double of his own. Ethan Wilder reached on a fielder's choice, Ben Watson hit a single, and Tommy Caufield drove in both Wilder and Watson with a two-RBI double. That knock gave Washington a 4-3 lead.

The Wild Things added four more runs in the eighth. Lagrange reached on a single, Czech doubled and Lagrange scored on an error by the right fielder on a fly ball off the bat of Tyreque Reed. Liquori then singled, scoring Czech, and Caufield capped the scoring with a single, scoring both Reed and Liquori. Those runs pushed the lead to 8-3.

After working the eighth, Joe Nahas finished the contest with a clean ninth for his second save.

Washington improves to 39-31 on the season, while Lake Erie falls to 40-28. The Wild Things remain two games back from the Crushers.

The Wild Things will take to the road and play game two of their three-game series with the Lake Erie Crushers tomorrow in Avon, Ohio. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Crushers Stadium.







