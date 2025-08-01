'Cats to Face Atlantic Conference Rivals in Six-Game Homestand

August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are set to play a six-game homestand from August 5-10 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Tri-City faces off against the New Jersey Jackals in a midweek series from August 5-7 before taking on the Trois-Rivières Aigles in a weekend series from August 8-10.

Join us to remember and honor the fallen for Tunnel to Towers Night on Tuesday, August 5 th. We will be having a USA-themed player worn jersey auction benefitting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation through the LiveSource App. Fans can bid on jerseys NOW through the end of the seventh inning via this link. There will be postgame fireworks courtesy of Santore's World Famous Fireworks.

Additional activities include fire, police, and military exhibits prior to the game, an Opening Ceremony honoring World Trade Center 9/11 first responders/military, giant Tunnel to Towers raffle prior to and during the game, designated cigar/bar area at Super Shoes Top of the Hill, and live music performed by Joe Adee & the Lug Nuts.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

On Wednesday, August 6 th, show off your creativity and participate in our fun on-field promos for Arts in the Ballpark Night. Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch at 6:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased here.

On Thursday, August 7 th, it's Italian Night. Postgame fireworks are presented by Price Chopper/Market 32! Chicken parm sandwiches and cannolis are available down the right field concourse at Taste NY. Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch at 6:30 PM. Secure your ticket to fun here.

On Friday, August 8 th, sing along to our customized playlist for Taylor Swift Night presented by PKS Investments. There will be a dress like Taylor Swift contest during one of our in-between inning promos and the winner will receive a prize pack. Stay tuned for more details as the ValleyCats celebrate Miller Lite's 50 th anniversary. Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch at 6:30 PM. Secure your ticket to fun here.

On Saturday, August 9 th, sport your favorite jersey for Hockey Night and National Align Your Teeth Day presented by Adirondack Orthodontics. In addition, we will celebrate Faith & Family Night and we are offering special $17 packages for a reserved box ticket that comes with a $5 loaded value to be utilized on concessions and merchandise. Click on the following link and use the password "faith". Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch slated for a 6:30 PM start. Tickets can be purchased here.

Capping off the final game of the homestand on Sunday, August 10 th, make sure to wear your favorite jersey for NFL Night presented by UDig NY and National Grid. It's one of our most popular promos of the year and features postgame fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32.

Plus, it's a Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY. Gates open at 3:30 PM, players read children's stories to kids at 3:40 PM, a pregame catch on the field is at 4 PM, first pitch is at 5 PM, and postgame, kids can run the bases! Our Sunday FunDay Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four hot dogs, and four sodas starting at just $28! Secure your ticket to fun here.

Fans can also purchase tickets by logging onto tcvalleycats.com, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.