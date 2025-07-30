ValleyCats Launch Two Homers in Seesaw Victory over Boulders

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (39-27) defeated the New York Boulders (37-29) 6-5 on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Capital Region Baseball Heritage Night and the Deion Sanders bobblehead giveaway were presented by Cordell & Cordell.

Tri-City got on the board in the second. Emmett Bice walked Jake Reinisch. Chris Burgess belted a two-run jack, his first for the 'Cats this year, to make it a 2-0 contest.

New York responded with a four-run third; Austin Dennis, Jason Agresti, and Alfredo Marte each had an RBI single.

Tri-City rallied in the fifth. Amani Larry singled before Josh Leslie hit a bouncing ball to Kyle Hess. The throw from Hess pulled Dennis off second base. Dennis then threw the ball away, prompting Larry to score and Leslie to advance to second. Dylan Broderick flew out and Leslie went to third. Cam Jones delivered a game-tying RBI single. Demias Jimerson came through with a go-ahead RBI triple to pull the ValleyCats on top, 5-4.

Ian Walters launched a solo shot in the sixth. His 13th homer of the year provided the 'Cats with a 6-4 advantage.

Hess and Agresti singled in the seventh off Nate Nabholz. Marte reached on an error from Leslie, scoring Hess, and cutting the deficit to 6-5.

Nabholz bounced back with a scoreless eighth. Liu Fuenmayor then recorded his eighth save, tossing a shut down ninth inning, walking one.

Brotherton (3-2) earned the win. He pitched five frames, yielding four runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Bice (2-3) received the loss. He tossed five innings, allowing six runs, three earned on seven hits, walking one, and striking out four.

Tri-City looks to take the rubber game tomorrow, Thursday, July 31st. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | NEW YORK 5

W: Duke Brotherton (3-2)

L: Emmett Bice (2-3)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (8)

Time of Game: 2:51

Attendance: 2,503

The ValleyCats continue their 23rd season in the Capital Region. On July 31st, it's Community Heroes Night. We will celebrate first responders, fire fighters, and law enforcement personnel for making the Capital Region a great place to live! Don't miss the post-game fireworks presented by Price Chopper/Market 32. Secure your ticket to fun here. Fans can also purchase tickets by calling 518-629-CATS (2287) or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.