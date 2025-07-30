Boomers out Slugged by Mississippi

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Schaumburg Boomers amassed 12 hits and held a pair of leads but were outslugged by the Mississippi Mud Monsters on the road Wednesday night, dropping a 14-9 contest.

The Boomers scored three times in the top of the first inning to grab the early advantage. Andrew Sojka led off the game with a walk and Christian Fedko followed with a single. Anthony Calarco opened the scoring by slapping an opposite field double with one away to drive home his 86th run of the season. Banks Tolley and Aaron Simmons followed with RBI singles. The hosts scored twice in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the second to lead 4-3. Tolley put the Boomers in front again with a two-run homer in the third, his ninth of the season but Mississippi scored six in the bottom of the inning and added three in the seventh and one in the eighth to lead 14-5 before a frantic rally in the ninth highlighted by a three-run triple from Simmons.

Ross Thompson threw five innings in relief but suffered the loss. The Boomers struck out 12 times at the plate. Simmons finished with three hits and four RBIs. Tolley drove home three while finishing with a pair of hits. Calarco and Fedko also tallied two hits.

The Boomers (43-25) will continue the six-series on Thursday night at 6:30pm when RHP Derek Salata (4-5, 6.54) takes the mound opposite LHP Jeremy Peguero (0-2, 5.81). The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and there is just one weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







