Mud Monsters Win Important Series Opener

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pearl, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters (33-33) won a pivotal first game of their series with the Schaumburg Boomers (43-24) on Tuesday night 4-3. The Boomers who lead the division just took two out of three in Schaumburg against the Mud Monsters last week. If the Mud Monsters are going to make a push for the playoffs they will need to win this six-game series against the Boomers.

With the league's best offense in town for six games, the Mud Monsters needed the best out of their entire pitching staff over the course of the series. That offense includes the front-runner for MVP in Anthony Calarco who has 85 runs driven in already this season. Brandon Mitchell had a slight advantage being a lefty and facing the left-handed hitting Calarco.

Mitchell got off to a great start with a 1-2-3 top of the first inning. In the second, Calarco singled to lead off the inning and was erased on a fielder's choice. After a Banks Tolley double down the left field line, Kyle Fitzgerald grounded out to Ryan Cash at third base scoring the first run of the day.

The Mud Monsters responded in the bottom of the third with a run after Cash (1-for-3) singled to left. Nick Hassan (2-for-2) also laced a single to left. After a sacrifice bunt, Kyle Booker (0-for-4) scored a run on a groundball to tie the game at one.

Mississippi took the lead in the fifth with two runners on, Brayland Skinner (2-for-3) hit a single to right field scoring a run and giving the Mud Monsters the lead. Kyle Booker reached on a fielder's choice scoring another run.

The Boomers got those two runs right back off Mitchell in the sixth, after two hits to start the inning. An RBI groundout by Tolley, and an RBI single by Will Prater tied the game. Sergio Sanchez pitched the top of the seventh and walked a batter but didn't give up a run.

Mississippi loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the seventh and Skinner once again delivered an RBI single to left to give the Mud Monsters the lead. Sanchez who entered a very important game with the game tied in the seventh, pitched a clean eighth inning.

Chris Barraza came on to close the game out in the ninth, however the righty had to leave the game before even throwing a pitch. Jackson Smith came on and retired the side in order, striking out the last two batters to end the ball game.

Tomorrow's game starts at 6:30 CDT. Rodney Theophile is set to get the ball for the Mud Monsters in game two of this six game set.







