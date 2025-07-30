Boulders Get Cooled off at Tri-City

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Troy, NY - The New York Boulders saw their season-high tying seven-game win streak come to an end Wednesday night with a 6-5 loss in the middle game of their series against the Tri-City ValleyCats at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City (39-27) grabbed the lead on a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning by C Chris Burgess, only to see the Boulders (37-29) rally right back with a four-spot in the top of the third as SS Austin Dennis, C Jason Agresti, and DH Alfredo Marte all had RBI singles, while Dennis raced around from second base on a wild pitch.

But the ValleyCats went ahead to stay with a three-run bottom of the fifth - all unearned runs - against losing pitcher Emmett Bice (2-3 / 5 IP, 6 R (3 ER), 7 H, 1 BB, 4 K), who was taken out of the game after giving up a leadoff homer in the sixth to 3B Ian Walters.

New York closed the gap to 6-5 on an unearned run in the top of the seventh, then had nine of their last ten batters retired before Marte was stranded on first after drawing a two-out walk in the ninth.

Also of note:

* The Boulders remain percentage points ahead of Sussex County for first place in the East Division, thanks to the Miners' 10-2 loss at Trois-Rivieres

* New York's trio of RHP Scott Harper, LHP Grady Gorgen, and RHP Jordy Luciano combined for three innings of scoreless relief as the Boulders made it 7.2 bullpen frames in the series without giving up a run

* Rookie 2B Kyle Hess and rookie RF Enzo Apodaca both extended their hitting streaks to six games

The three-game series wraps up tomorrow (Thursday) night, with the rubber match at "The Joe" scheduled to start at 6:30pm EDT.







Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.