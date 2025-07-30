DeLeo's 5-5, Four-RBI Night Not Enough as Jackals Drop Heartbreaker in Washington

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







WASHINGTON, P.A. - The New Jersey Jackals (21-45) fell to the Washington Wild Things (38-30) 10-8.

New Jersey raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Jake DeLeo opened a 5-5 night with a two-RBI single, scoring Bryson Parks and Ryan Ford. They built on their lead in the second on a Sebastian Mueller solo home run.

Trailing 3-0, the Wild Things struck back in the bottom of the second courtesy of an Ethan Wilder single that plated Wagner Lagrange. However, the Jackals put up a crooked number for the third straight frame in the third inning on a Ryan Ford solo shot, increasing the advantage to 4-1.

In the top of the fifth, DeLeo added on his third RBI of the night on a double, bringing in Parks, putting New Jersey up 5-1.

In the home fifth, Andrew Czech evened the score at 5-5 with his fifth grand slam of the year. Washington took their first lead with a two-run sixth. Kyle Edwards dribbled a single to score Jeff Liquori. Tommy Caufield followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Wilder, growing the lead to 7-5.

New Jersey cut the gap in half in the top of the seventh when DeLeo drilled his fourth RBI, a single, scoring Patrick Sanchez. Trailing 7-6 in the top of the ninth, the Jackals tied the game on a Ford single that waved in Parks. Later in the frame, Jimmy Costin walked with the bases loaded, which allowed Ford to score.

Traliling 8-7, the Wild Things plated three in the bottom of the ninth off of Max Martzolf (L, 0-1). Lagrange lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Caufield to tie the game at 8-8. With Czech on second base representing the winning run, the next hitter, Liquori blasted a two-run home run to secure the 10-8 win for the Wild Things.

Jackals' starter Logan Waltz (ND, 0-1) lasted five innings, allowing seven runs with three strikeouts. He was relieved by Anthony Leak who tossed two scoreless frames. Dusty Baird entered in the eighth and retired the side in sequence.

Wild Things' starter Dylan Kirkeby (ND, 5-6) opened with 4.1 innings pitched, conceding five runs with three strikeouts. Andrew Herbert (W, 5-0) earned the win as the pitcher of record despite giving up two runs in the top of the ninth.

The Jackals try to salvage the split in the series finale in Washington tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







