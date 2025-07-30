Liquori Walks off Jackals, Czech Sets League Single-Season Grand Slam Record

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things took another win over the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday night at EQT Park by a score of 10-8. In a back-and-forth contest, Jeff Liquori hit a two-run, walk-off home run to win the middle game of a three-game series against the Jackals.

The Jackals executed a double steal to put runners at second and third in the first and Jake DeLeo, who started the year with the Wild Things, singled home both to give New Jersey an early lead at 2-0. The Jackals carried their momentum into the top of the second inning with a Sebastian Mueller solo home run, his second of the season, that extended their lead to 3-0.

Wagner Lagrange got things started with a leadoff double in the bottom of the second inning to put the Wild Things in a spot to get on the board. Ethan Wilder, with a single into center field, brought Lagrange around to score from second and cut the Jackals' lead to 3-1.

With one out in the top of the third inning, Ryan Ford hit a solo home run to right field, his eighth home run of the season, that extended the Jackals' lead to 4-1. Bryson Parks singled into left field to start the top of the fifth inning. Jake DeLeo followed up Parks' single with a double into left center field, which brought in Parks to score and extended New Jersey's lead to 5-1.

Three Hillier led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single into left field. With two outs, Tommy Caufield advanced to first on a walk, giving the Wild Things first and second. Logan Waltz hit Tyreque Reed with a pitch to load the bases for Washington, and Andrew Czech made Waltz pay with a two-out grand slam, his fourth grand slam of the season, that tied the game at 5-5. The slam is now the new single-season record in the Frontier League.

Logan Waltz walked Jeff Liquori and hit Ethan Wilder with a pitch to start the bottom of the sixth inning. That would be Waltz's night as the Jackals brought in Anthony Leak. Waltz pitched five innings, allowing six hits and five runs with three strikeouts. The Wild Things adjusted quickly to the pitching change as Three Hillier singled on a bunt, loading the bases for Kyle Edwards. Edwards singled to third base and brought in Liquori as Washington took their first lead of the night, 6-5. The Wild Things were not done there as Tommy Caufield hit a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing home Wilder on the tag and extending Washington's lead to 7-5 before the inning was over.

DeLeo earned his fourth RBI of the ball game against his former club by bringing Patrick Sanchez home from second and cutting the Wild Things' lead to 7-6. Cipion looked to tie the game with one out but hit into a double play that ended the inning against Joe Nahas, who still got a hold.

With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Bryson Parks doubled with a shot down the right field line, and Ryan Ford singled into right field to bring Parks home, tying the game 7-7. DeLeo followed up with a double that advanced Ford to third. DeLeo went 5-for-5 against his former club with four RBI. An intentional walk to Arbert Cipion loaded the bases for the Jackals. Wild Things reliever Andrew Herbert walked Jimmy Costin, which brought home Ford and gave the lead back to New Jersey, 8-7. The blown save was Herbert's first of the season.

Tommy Caufield was walked by Max Martzolf to start the inning, and an Andrew Czech single put Caufield into scoring position at third with one out. The Wild Things tied the game 8-8 in the bottom of the ninth inning when Wagner Lagrange hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Caufield. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth and Czech on second, Jeff Liquori hit his seventh homer of the year, a walk-off home run to right field, giving the Wild Things a 10-8 win.

The Wild Things will look to sweep the series against the New Jersey Jackals on Thursday evening in the series finale. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. It's another Coors Light Brew Crew Thursday presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company at EQT Park. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.