Bird Dawgs Power Surge Falls Short in 9-8 Loss

July 30, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs in action

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs in action(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - Despite hitting three home runs and holding a 6-3 lead midway through the game, the Bird Dawgs couldn't fend off a late Brockton surge, falling 9-8 on Tuesday night at Historic Grainger Stadium

Brockton pushed across two unearned runs in the first inning, with Austin White scoring on an error and Hemmanuel Rosario adding an RBI double for an early 2-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the third. Cameron Masterman launched his ninth home run of the season, Jaylen Smith singled in a run, Emmanuel Tapia added a sacrifice fly, and Yassel Pino stole home to cap a four-run frame. Tyler Blaum's RBI single in the fourth extended the lead to 5-2.

Brockton chipped away in the fifth when Jeter Ybarra walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-3. Pino answered with a solo homer in the bottom half, putting the Bird Dawgs up 6-3.

But the Rox erupted late. Tommy Kretzler's RBI single in the sixth trimmed the deficit, and in the seventh, JR DiSarcina crushed a two-run homer before Evan Giordano followed with a three-run blast, giving Brockton a 9-6 lead.

Ali LaPread kept Down East within striking distance with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bird Dawgs couldn't complete the comeback.

Jackson Hicks (0-3) was tagged with the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over two innings. Starter Drew Henderson went four innings, surrendering two unearned runs on five hits.

Trevor Anibal (2-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief, and Brendan Bell notched his third save, striking out the side in the ninth.

The Bird Dawgs fall to 28-38 as they continue the series against Brockton on Wednesday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.