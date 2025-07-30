Florence Falls in Barnburner

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell in a 3-2 barnburner to drop the series versus the Windy City ThunderBolts. The series loss marks the third in a row, and the Y'alls fall back to 10 games below .500 for the second time this season.

After a 14-4 loss yesterday, the Florence offense jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first. An RBI single from TJ Reeves scored Tyler Shaneyfelt and was followed by a sacrifice fly from Brendan Bobo to score Hank Zeisler. Unfortunately, that was the only source of runs Florence had all game, as Dante Maietta cruised through seven innings of work after settling in.

Bradley Wilson took the mound for the Y'alls, making his first professional start. Wilson also started out with a rocky first inning, walking two batters and hitting two more, which allowed Windy City to tie the game at 2-2. The Appalachian State alum settled in nicely after the first, totaling a final line of 4.2 IP, allowing 2 hits for two runs in a no-decision.

August Souza was first out of the bullpen, making his professional debut for Florence. The RHP from the University of Oregon looked sharp across 1.1 innings, allowing just a single in a scoreless outing. With the game still tied in the seventh, Max Whitesell relieved Souza but immediately faced trouble. A leadoff double that glanced off the glove of Brendan Bobo in right field placed the go-ahead run in scoring position. Windy City would convert on a sacrifice fly to take a 3-2 lead, which they would not relinquish.

In the top of the ninth, Florence threatened with their backs against the wall. Down to their final strike, Dalen Thompson reached on an infield single and advanced to second on an error, to give the Y'alls some life. Windy City intentionally walked Michael Quinones and then walked Dillon Baker to load the bases with two outs. Will Butcher came on as the pinch hitter and with a 3-2 count, corked a ball into right field, but it hung up enough for the right fielder to make the grab and end the game.

Florence will try to avoid being swept when they return to Ozinga Field tomorrow night against the ThunderBolts. The Y'alls will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound, and he will oppose Windy City's Buddie Pindel. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM CT.







