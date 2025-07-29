Florence Struck by ThunderBolts
July 29, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, dropped the series opener to the Windy City ThunderBolts 14-4 on Tuesday night.
The Y'alls gave the ball to RHP Jacob Almon, who was looking to rebound after a shaky professional debut. Windy City jumped on the rookie in the first and went up 1-0 within the first three batters they sent to the plate. Almon didn't have control of his stuff tonight, surrendering six walks and four runs across three innings before being pulled.
Florence got on the board in the fourth inning when Brendan Bobo bounced one off the scoreboard for a solo blast and his 11th home run of the season. The Y'alls would strike again in the fifth when Dalen Thompson ripped an RBI single to score Tyler Shaneyfelt and make it a 5-2 ballgame.
Windy City would go back on the attack in the fifth when they tagged Conner Mackay for five runs and blew the game open at 10-2. The Florence staff issued 10 walks in the outing and allowed the 8 and 9 spots of the ThunderBolts order to reach in nine out of ten plate appearances. On a positive note, Edgar Martinez fired a scoreless inning of relief as he continues to return from Tommy John surgery. Plus, the Y'alls saw a scoreless inning from Seth Mattox in his professional debut.
A two-run double from TJ Reeves in the seventh was the last offense that Florence would receive. Thompson was the only hitter with a multi-hit game, and notably, Shaneyfelt and Mike Ballard reached base three times.
Florence and Windy City return to Ozinga Field on Wednesday for an early morning matinee game. The Y'alls will send RHP Bradley Wilsion to the mound for his first start in 2025, and Windy City will send Dante Maietta. The first pitch is set for 10:35 AM CT.
