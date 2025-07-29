Crushers Explode for Seventeen Hits in Game Two Victory

Evansville, IN - On Tuesday the Lake Erie Crushers (38-27) played just eight innings of baseball, not even enough for a full regulation game, yet walked away with two wins against the Evansville Otters (21-43). The second win was a 10-1 onslaught after an extra inning continuation earlier in the afternoon.

The Crushers got the benefit of a throwing error in the 1st inning to get on the board, but the second inning was where the offense took off like a rocket. 3B Kenen Irizarry smoked an RBI double ahead of a two-RBI single by 1B Alfredo Gonzalez. Then, C Derek Vegas topped it off with a cherry with his ripping RBI double down the left field line, giving the Crushers a 5-0 lead early.

Vegas smacked another RBI double in his next at-bat in the 4th, and 2B Davie Morgan drove him in moments later with an RBI single. Morgan's poke completed hits for all nine Lake Erie starters, all by the 4th inning.

On the mound, RHP Ethan Smith was enjoying the best start of his professional career. He mowed down Otters through three frames, facing the minimum while on pace to have his most strikeouts as a pro. 2B Graham Brown broke up his no-hit bid in the 4th with a solo home run, but that's all Smith would surrender.

Smith didn't flinch after the homer and retired seven of the last nine hitters, facing just one over the minimum to complete his first professional quality start. His final line: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K (IP and K both professional highs).

The Crushers pushed across another run in the 6th with an RBI double by CF Dario Gomez for his third hit of the day, and with a 10-1 lead RHP Dazon Cole shut the door with a strikeout in a scoreless 7th to complete the second W of the day.

Notable offensive performances:

Dario Gomez: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 R, RBI, BB, SB

Sam Franco: 3-for-5, R

Alfredo Gonzalez: 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI

Scout Knotts: 2-for-5, R, RBI

Derek Vegas: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, R

Sebastian Alexander: 2-for-4, 2 R

Kenen Irizarry: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI

Ethan Smith (5-4) enjoyed another excellent start at Bosse Field for his second win in Evansville, whereas Colt Anderson (0-1) was tagged with the rough loss in his professional debut.

The Crushers and Otters will continue their series tomorrow, July 30th at 7:35pm ET. All-Star Anthony Escobar will get the baseball for Lake Erie. The Crushers return home Saturday, August 2. T ickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







