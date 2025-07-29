Bolts Bats Break out in Blowout Win

CRESTWOOD, IL - Every ThunderBolt got on base at least twice in a dominant 14-4 victory against the Florence Y'alls at Ozinga Field Tuesday night.

Tyler Wehrle made his first ThunderBolts start - and first appearance of the year - against the Y'alls (29-37) in a statement first inning with two strikeouts and no runs.

The ThunderBolts (23-44) wasted no time turning on the jets, grabbing two stolen bases and a run in the bottom of the first.

Chaos broke out in the third inning. The Y'alls committed two errors, five Bolts reached base, and Florence's starting pitcher Jacob Almon walked in two runs to extend the Bolts' lead to 4-0.

Wehrle threw a total of three scoreless frames and was relieved by Carson Plumadore in the fourth inning. Plumadore struck out the side, but not until after a solo shot by Brendan Bobo to get Florence on the board.

Michael Sandle immediately responded in the bottom of the inning, hitting a home run of his own for his 11th of the year.

The Bolts broke the game wide open to score five runs in the fifth inning, and Grant Thoroman hit his first professional home run to cap off a three-RBI night. Windy City finished off the night with a four-run eighth inning.

Caleb Riedel (3-3) was awarded the win, allowing no runs and striking out three in two innings pitched. The loss went to the Y'alls starter Jacon Almon (0-1) who gave up four runs in the first three innings.

The ThunderBolts face the Y'alls again on Wednesday morning, the final Splash Day of the season. Windy City will put Dante Maietta (1-2, 7.12) on the mound against Bradley Wilson (1-2, 6.50) with the first pitch scheduled for 10:35 am. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







