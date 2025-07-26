Milburn Pitches Bolts to Win in Pro Debut

CRESTWOOD, IL - Isaac Milburn tossed 5.1 scoreless innings in his professional debut as the ThunderBolts shutout the Gateway Grizzlies 2-0 at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

Milburn threw a scoreless first inning for the ThunderBolts (22-43). He was assisted by a great leaping catch from Oscar Serratos at third base.

In the second inning, Milburn got his first pro strikeout and held the Grizzlies (41-22) scoreless in a 1-2-3 inning. Bennett Stice, in his fourth professional start, allowed two men on base for the ThunderBolts, but the Grizzlies' defense managed to keep them at bay.

The Grizzlies put pressure on Milburn in the third inning with a runner on third base. With one out, a ground ball was hit to Serratos who nailed a sliding Edwin Mateo at home.

The rookie pitchers continued to duel throughout the game. The game remained at 0-0 until the fifth inning, when the Bolts took advantage of an error by the Grizzlies' first baseman. With a man on first, Josh Gibson lined a ball into a gap in left-center field for a standup double, bringing Grant Thoroman home.

Milburn's Purdue teammate Avery Cook also made his professional debut, taking over for his friend with one out in the sixth inning. Cook immediately got to work, striking out a batter and inducing a flyout to center field.

The Bolts added an insurance run in the eighth inning. With two outs, James Dunlap singled to extend his hit streak to nine games, and another single from Daryl Ruiz brought Michael Sandle home. Gateway got a baserunner in the ninth, but Caleb Riedel struck out Dale Thomas to end the game.

Milburn (1-0) had a stellar debut for the win, allowing just four hits and striking out three in 5.1 innings of work. Stice (2-1) let up just one unearned run across 6.2 innings to take the loss. Riedel picked up his fifth save of the year.

The rubber match of the series is scheduled for 1:05 on JULIE Family Sunday at Ozinga Field. Greg Duncan (2-5, 3.78) gets the start for the Bolts. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







