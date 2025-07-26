Mud Monsters Sign Mississippi Native Brice, Add Mann

July 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters today announced a TempStaff Transaction, signing right-handed pitchers Carl Brice and Heath Mann to the active roster, effective immediately.

Brice, 31, is a Jackson native and graduate of Callaway High School. The 6 ¬â5 right-hander has appeared in 111 professional games over eight seasons-including stops with Southern Maryland, Chicago, and Indiana-and posted 313 strikeouts in 290 innings. His standout campaign in 2020 featured a 2.60 ERA and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Brice played college baseball at Holmes Community College and Grace University (Nebraska).

Mann, 24, competed at St. Xavier University (IL), making 39 relief appearances over two seasons, and later pitched in the summer Prospect League in 2022.

The Mud Monsters return to Trustmark Park this week for a six-game homestand packed with giveaways, fireworks, and fun for the whole family:

On Tuesday, July  29, fans 55+ can enjoy Master Mudders Club benefits and postgame Bingo. Wednesday, July  30 features What's on the Stick? Wednesday with $2 mystery Country Pleasin' sausage on a stick. Thursday, July  31 is Thirsty Thursday -$2 16 ¬âoz draft beer, Southern Miss Night, and Adults Run the Bases.

Friday, August  1 is Pickleball Palooza II, with paddles to the first 250 fans courtesy of Brown Bottling and postgame fireworks courtesy of Metro Building Services. Saturday, August  2 is Breast Cancer Awareness Night with pink jerseys from Trustmark, a replica jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Atmos Energy, postgame fireworks, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum.

The series concludes Sunday, August  3 with Family Feature Sunday, more Kids Run the Bases, and BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day.

For tickets and full promotional details, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.