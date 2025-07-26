Wild Things and Y'alls Potponed Due to Inclement Weather

July 26, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Saturday's Wild Things game has been postponed due to inclement weather after it started and two outs were recorded in the first inning. It will be resumed Sunday, July 27 at 1 p.m. and will go the full nine regulation innings. Game 2, the originally scheduled game, will start no earlier than 5:30 p.m.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game can exchange those tickets for any 2025 Wild Things home game, based on availability. Fans with tickets for Sunday's game can use those tickets starting when gates open tomorrow afternoon at noon. Those tickets are good for both games. Fans in premium area seating (Pepsi Party Deck, EQT Pavilion and Suite Level) will receive their meals, starting at the normal time of 4:15 p.m., but those fans can enter and use their tickets and areas starting at noon with the general public gates.

Tomorrow is a Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Pathways and Disney Night presented by the PA Treasury with appearances from Bluey and Bingo. The characters will still arrive for a 4:30 p.m. start of appearance.

Any fans with questions regarding details for tomorrow can contact the Wild Things at 866-456-WILD.

Game 1 tomorrow will resume with a 1-2 count on Hank Zeisler and a runner at second with two outs in the top of the first inning.

Tickets and information are available at washingtonwildthings.com.







