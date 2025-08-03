Foster CG, Lots of Late Half Offense Lead to Huge Sweep

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AVON, Ohio - Washington boat raced the Lake Erie Crushers in the Sunday finale of the series to secure its third sweep of the season, winning 11-1 behind a complete game from Kobe Foster and some consistent back half of the game offense.

Neither team scored in the first five innings. Foster retired the first nine to come to the plate and faced two over the minimum through five while Ethan Smith worked the first five scoreless for Lake Erie before running into a pickle.

In the sixth, Three Hillier singled to start the inning and advanced to second on a sacrifice attempt turned into a bunt single for Eddie Hacopian. The next hitter was Ben Watson. He attempted to sacrifice the runners and got the bunt down, on which Smith tried for the lead runner at third. He threw it up the line and that allowed Hillier to score the game's first run and Hacopian and Watson to take an extra 90 feet. Later in the frame, Wagner Lagrange singled home Hacopian on a base hit. Watson scored on a sac fly by Jeff Liquori to make it 3-0.

The Wild Things added six in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded walk issued to Tyreque Reed, a fumbled comebacker off the bat of Cole Fowler and a pair of two-run singles, one by Kyle Edwards and one by Three Hillier. They added their final two in the ninth on an RBI double by Tommy Caufield and an RBI single by Tyreque Reed.

Burle Dixon notched the Lake Erie run with a solo shot just over the right field wall with one out in the ninth, spoiling Foster's shutout bid. The win is Foster's fourth of the season and the complete game his second as a pro.

The season series between the two ends at 6-6 and now a 24-game sprint will finish the season. If the teams finish with the same number of wins over the final 24 games, Lake Erie wins the division on win percentage, having lost two games to rain earlier in the year. They will not meet again.

