Mud Monsters Sign 7-Foot Righty Brenton Thiels

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brenton Thiels (Pro 1) ahead of Sunday's doubleheader against the Schaumburg Boomers. Thiels will be active immediately.

Standing at 7 feet tall, Thiels joins fellow Mud Monsters pitcher James Boeree (7'2"), forming a towering duo believed to be the first of its kind in professional baseball history - two players standing 7 feet or taller sharing the same active roster.

A native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Thiels pitched collegiately at Barton Community College (KS), LSU Eunice, Louisiana Tech, and the University of West Alabama, where he completed his career in 2023. He appeared in 10 games during his final season at UWA, recording 13 strikeouts and just 5 walks across 13.2 innings - showing strong command to go with his towering presence on the mound.

Thiels has also spent time in professional baseball with two MLB Partner League clubs - the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association and the Gastonia Ghost Peppers of the Atlantic League.

He is officially classified as a Pro 1 player under Frontier League roster rules.

In a corresponding move, the Mud Monsters have placed shortstop Kasten Furr (Pro 1) on the 7-day injured list.

Following these transactions, the team's active roster remains at 24 players.







