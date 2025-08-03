'Cats Secure Crucial Series Win over Capitales

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC CITY, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (41-28) defeated the Québec Capitales (48-24) 6-3 on Sunday at Stade Canac. Tri-City wins the season series 8-4, and now sits 5.5 games behind first-place Québec with 27 games left to play.

Québec got on the board in the first. Arlo Marynczak walked Will Riley who moved to second after a single from Kyle Crowl. Ruben Castro laid down a sac bunt and both runners advanced. Jarrod Belbin singled in a run to pull the Capitales ahead, 1-0.

Tri-City answered in the second. Harley Gollert walked Chris Burgess before surrendering a two-run blast off the bat of Josh Leslie. His second homer of the year gave the ValleyCats a 2-1 lead.

Tri-City added in the third. Demias Jimerson reached on an error from Riley. David Glancy then delivered a ground-rule double. Ian Walters was intentionally walked, which loaded the bases. Burgess brought in two with a single to provide the ValleyCats with a 4-1 advantage.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He tossed three frames, allowing one run on two hits, and walked four.

Québec inched back in the fourth. Dylan Morrill walked Christian Inoa, who went to second on a single from Jesmuel Valentin. Riley walked, which placed a runner at every square base. Castro greeted Connor Wilford with a two-run single to trim the deficit to 4-3.

Franklin Parra walked Jimerson in the seventh, who proceeded to steal second. Kyle Novak reached on an error from Belbin, and went to second on an error from Parra. Walters cashed in with a two-run single to provide the 'Cats with a 6-3 advantage.

Wilford (6-2) settled in and earned the win. He tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing five hits, and striking out one. Liu Fuenmayor relieved Wilford in the ninth. He shut down the Capitales in order, striking out two, and collecting his ninth save.

Gollert (5-3) was handed the loss. He pitched 3.1 innings, giving up four runs, two earned on seven hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Tri-City begins a six-game homestand, which starts with with a three-game series against the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday, August 5th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | QUÉBEC 3

W: Connor Wilford (6-2)

L: Harley Gollert (5-3)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (9)

Time of Game: 2:58

Attendance: 4,297

