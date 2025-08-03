Boomers Split at Mississippi

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Schaumburg Boomers finished off a week-long venture to Mississippi by playing a second consecutive doubleheader against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, the contests and the series.

BOOMERS 5, MUD MONSTERS 2 - GAME ONE

Anthony Calarco posted a big game and the defense made a pair of big plays as the Boomers did not trail to take the opener.

Andrew Sojka led off the game with a single and stole second before Calarco slapped a double with two outs to make the score 1-0 in the first. Mississippi tied the contest in the bottom of the inning. Calarco came through with two outs again in the third, singling home Michael Gould to give the Boomers the lead. Banks Tolley threw out the would-be tying run at the plate in the bottom of the fourth and Aaron Simmons did the same in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Podkul singled home a run in the sixth as both teams scored in the inning. Calarco recorded a two-run single in the seventh to put the game away.

Christian Johnson tallied his second win of the year by working 5.2 innings and allowing two runs. Dylan Stutsman notched the final out of the sixth and Mitch White converted on his ninth save of the year in the seventh. Calarco led an eight-hit attack with three knocks.

MUD MONSTERS 12, BOOMERS 6 - GAME TWO

Schaumburg scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning but played catch up the rest of the way as Mississippi plated five runs in the bottom of the inning. Schaumburg scored in five different innings but could not put up a crooked number, leaving 10 on base. Mississippi squashed any attempt at a comeback with four runs in the fourth.

Schaumburg used five different pitchers in the contest. Isaiah Rivera was the lone hurler to log more than one inning. Gould finished with a pair of hits in the second contest. The team also drew six walks.

The Boomers (46-25) return home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game homestand.







