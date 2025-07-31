Boomers Washed out in Mississippi

July 31, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

The Schaumburg Boomers and the Mississippi Mud Monsters were rained out on Thursday night. A storm brought torrential rain to the area about an hour before the scheduled first pitch. A start time was set but then more rain came forcing the postponement. The teams will play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5:00pm. Both contests will be seven innings in length.







