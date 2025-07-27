Boomers Sweep Joliet

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - For the third time in as many games the Schaumburg Boomers came from behind, rallying to sweep the Joliet Slammers 12-5 in a rain-shortened contest on Sunday afternoon.

Joliet built a 3-0 lead but the Boomers battled back to tie the game. Christian Fedko singled home the first run in the third. Sam Kuchinski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth and Alec Craig lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Joliet led again briefly at 4-3 before Kuchinski walked with bases loaded in the fifth to tie the score. Craig followed with a two-run double as the Boomers led 6-4. Joliet drew within a run but could pull no closer. The Boomers pulled away in the eighth, scoring six runs, before the rain fell with one away, bringing the game to a close. Kyle Fitzgerald doubled home a pair in the inning while Gould, Nick Podkul and Fedko all also plated runs.

Schaumburg finished with 14 hits in the win, tallying 10 or more in all three games of the series. The team also drew 10 walks. Craig and Fitzgerald notched three hits apiece while Fedko, Podkul and Gould logged two each. Gould owns a 20-game hitting streak. Kai Taylor earned the win, his first as a professional. Dallas Woolfolk, Dylan Stutsman and Aaron Glickstein all finished out the win as the Boomers, the best home team in the league, capped a 5-1 homestand. The Boomers have come from behind to win 24 times this season.

The Boomers (42-23) will take Monday off before heading to Mississippi for the first ever series in the magnolia state. A six-game series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters begins on Tuesday night at 6:30pm. The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and there is just one weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







