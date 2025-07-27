Mud Monsters Swept In First Ever Meeting

July 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







Avon, OH - Mississippi (32-33) were swept in the three-game series against the Lake Erie Crushers losing the final game 2-1 on Sunday afternoon. After having just six hits last night, the offense only had four hits on Sunday. Brian Williams (5-4) and the pitching staff pitched well giving up a total of eight hits and just the two runs.

With Williams on the mound, the Mud Monsters had a good chance of avoiding a sweep. The All-Star has been reliable all season for manager Jay Pecci, and he proved once again why he's the ace of the staff. Williams threw 114 pitches over the course of five innings. The righty struggled with his control, walking a season-high five batters and one more than the season-low two strikeouts. He gave up just six hits and two runs in those five innings.

Jackson Smith and Chris Barraza relieved Williams and pitched the final three innings for Mississippi. Smith pitched two innings, giving up one hit which was erased on a double play. Barraza gave up a hit in the eighth although that baserunner was caught stealing two batters later.

Travis Holt (1-for-4) singled home Kasten Furr (0-for-1) with two outs in the ninth for the lone run the Mud Monsters scored. For as much as the offense struggled Mississippi had a chance to tie the game in the ninth. Victor Diaz (1-for-4) followed Holt with a single as Holt moved to third. Mississippi had two of their four hits in the ninth inning, but with the tying run on third, Samil De La Rosa (0-for-4) bounced back to Michael Brewer on the mound to end the game. The save for Brewer was his 13th good enough for second place in the Frontier League.

The Mud Monsters come home for the first time since before the All-Star break to take on the Schaumburg Boomers (43-23). The Boomers swept intrastate rival, Joliet Slammers, this weekend. They come to Pearl for the first time as the two teams will play a six-game series starting Tuesday night at 6:30 CDT.







