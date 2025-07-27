Four Homers Power Titans to Series Victory

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (33-33) used the long ball and some late insurance in an 11-6 win over the Evansville Otters (24-41) on Sunday - taking the rubber game and their ninth series of the last ten.

A one-out walk drawn by Kaiden Cardoso set up a mammoth two-run homer off the bat of Jake Sanford in the second inning, making it 2-0. Sanford blasted his fourth homer of the year, the first coming at home. On the very next pitch, Taylor Wright took right-hander Ryan Wiltse (loss, 0-4) deep over the right field wall to make it 3-0. Wright's third homer of the year capped off back-to-back jacks, the first of its kind for the Titans since Gabe Snyder and Taylor Wright accomplished the feat on May 19, 2023, at Gateway.

In the fourth, Sanford drew a two-out walk and stole second, setting up an RBI double down the right-field line by Taylor Wright to make it 4-0.

Looking for a bounce-back start, left-hander Shane Telfer (win, 5-5) cruised through the opening four frames before the Otters got on the board, courtesy of a two-run homer from Dennis Pierce in the fifth to make it 4-2.

The Titans responded against Wiltse in the bottom of the fifth, getting another set of back-to-back homers. With Aaron Casillas aboard, Justin Fogel cranked his first professional homer to right. Next, AJ Wright worked a 12-pitch at-bat, rewarding with a solo shot to left to make it 7-2. The multiple back-to-back homers in the same game mark the first of its kind in team history.

After the Otters got a two-out RBI single from Keenan Taylor in the sixth, Telfer exited following six quality innings. The lefty allowed three runs on six hits, walking two, hitting one, and striking out seven in the win.

In the eighth, the visitors got within one with a three-spot against Brandon Marklund. With two in scoring position to start the inning, Logan Brown lifted a sacrifice fly to centre. After another hit put runners on the corners, Marklund gave way to Billy Duby (save, 2), who saw both inherited runners plate on a two-run triple by Ellis Schwartz to make it 7-6.

Facing Nick McAuliffe for the second time in the series, the Titans answered right back in the bottom of the eighth with a four-spot to extend the lead for good. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Victory Cerny reached on an E4, leading to two runs. Aaron Casillas knocked in one with a groundout before a wild pitch scored another.

Back out for the ninth, Duby faced the minimum, getting Pavin Parks to ground into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play to secure the victory.

Taylor Wright went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, and two RBI in the win. Jake Sanford picked up a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk, and scoring three runs. Aaron Casillas also registered a pair of infield hits.

The four homers are the most for the offence this season, and the most in a single game since June 11, 2023, at home against Joliet.

