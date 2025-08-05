Late Rally Falls Short in Homestand Opening Defeat

Ottawa, ON - Opening a season-long nine-game homestand, the Ottawa Titans (37-36) came up just short in a 7-5 loss to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (30-43) on Tuesday - stranding the potential tying run at first in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Meeting for a second series in as many days - the Aigles got to Titans starter Grant Larson (loss, 8-7) with a huge top of the second inning. In total, the visitors sent 12 to the plate, scoring six times on seven hits to take a commanding 6-0 lead. Alan Marrero started the scoring with a two-run single to left with the bases loaded before Victor Sanchez added a third run on an RBI base hit. Later, Justin Farmer brought two home with a two-run double of his own before Brandon Hylton lined a run-scoring single to cap off a big frame.

Facing the Aigles for the first time since the 2023 season, Larson was done after just two innings. The lefty allowed six runs on nine hits, walking one, and hitting one in his shortest start of the season.

Bronson Chapple (win, 3-2) cruised on the bump through the opening three innings before the Titans got some late life with their first hit of the game from Jake Sanford, who reached on a two-out infield hit. Tim Holyk got the Titans on the board with an RBI triple to left, cutting into the deficit at 6-1.

With a call to the bullpen early in the series opener, Luke Powell breezed through his first two innings of work before the Aigles got a run back in the top of the fifth inning on a solo shot to centre from Juan Carlos Negret.

In his longest outing of the year, Powell limited the damage, allowing just the one run over three innings of work, striking out three.

The rest of the way - Brandon Marklund, Zach Cameron, newcomer Jon Beymer, and Kyle Demi each chipped in with scoreless frames to keep the Titans in the contest.

Nolan McCarthy and Victor Cerny each drove in runs against Chapple in the bottom of the fifth to put the Titans within striking distance at 7-3 entering the late innings.

The rookie starter for the Aigles went six strong innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits, walking three, hitting two, and striking out three.

Right-handers Nick Del Prado and Wendell Floranus each put together scoreless frames in relief to keep the Titans' bats at bay late.

Facing Alexander Castro, the Titans loaded the bases with two down in the bottom of the ninth - getting two big runs on a two-run single to right from Taylor Wright, making it a two-run game at 7-5. Wright worked a 12-pitch at bat, getting rewarded to extend his hit streak to five games in a row. With the tying run aboard, Jake Sanford stepped up representing the winning run but grounded out to second base to end the contest.

Jackie Urbaez reached base five times in the loss, going 1-for-1 with a double, three walks, and a hit by pitch - while Taylor Wright registered a multi-hit performance.

The Ottawa Titans continue a season-high nine-game homestand with the second of a three-game series against the Trois-Rivičres Aigles on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. After Trois-Rivičres comes to town, Québec and Florence will also pay visits. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

