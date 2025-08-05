Bird Dawgs Battle to the End in Series Opener

Emmanuel Tapia of the Down East Bird Dawgs rounds the bases

KINSTON, N.C. - Despite a strong start, the Down East Bird Dawgs fell 5-4 to the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday night at Historic Grainger Stadium. A two-run homer in the seventh inning proved the difference as Sussex County held off a late Bird Dawgs push to take the series opener.

The Bird Dawgs struck first when Emmanuel Tapia hit a two-run homer in the second to give Down East a 2-0 lead.

Sussex County answered in the third when Alec Sayre singled in a run, and Abdel Guadalupe followed with a two-run double to put the Miners ahead, 3-2.

Down East tied the game in the sixth after Tyler Blaum drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-3.

The Miners regained the lead in the seventh as Mahki Backstrom launched a two-run homer to make it 5-3.

In the bottom half, Tapia grounded out to bring home a run and cut the deficit to 5-4, but the Bird Dawgs couldn't push across the tying run.

Sussex County's bullpen held firm over the final two innings. Parker Primeaux (1-0) earned the win, allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings. Tyler Luneke picked up his sixth save of the season with a perfect ninth.

Caughlin Shults (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs in one inning in relief of Andueza, who delivered the first quality start of his career. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three across six innings.

With the loss, the Bird Dawgs fall to 29-43 and continue the series against the Miners on Wednesday, August 6, at 7 p.m.

