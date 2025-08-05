Boulders Get Cooled off in Evansville

August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Evansville, IN -- Coming off their third sweep in the last four series, the New York Boulders were handcuffed all night in Evansville, IN, and shut out by the Otters, 6-0, in the series opener Tuesday night at Bosse ("BOSS-ee") Field.

Evansville (25-48) put the brakes on an eight-game skid behind a spectacular start from LHP Braden Scott (W, 5-4), as the Frontier League's strikeout leader racked up a season-high 11, holding the Boulders (40-30) to just two hits and two walks over seven innings.

New York only had one runner reach third base all night, but he was stranded in the top of the eighth.

The Otters scored all their runs with two outs; three in the bottom of the third inning against RHP Aidan Risse ("RISS-ee") -- who went five frames and saw his record drop to 4-3 - then three more in the sixth off RHP Nolan LaMere on a bases loaded double by SS Crix Taveras, whose three doubles on the night were the first hits of his professional career.

Also of note:

* C Jason Agresti extended his hitting streak to nine games with a fourth inning double

* SS Austin Dennis had an infield single in the eighth, giving him at least one hit in 14 of the last 15 games

The Boulders look to avoid their first back-to-back losses since early July when the three-game series continues tomorrow (Wednesday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35pm EDT.

All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com

-- Written by Marc Ernay and Anthony Palumbo







Frontier League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.