Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short

August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning but stranded the tying run at third in dropping an 8-7 decision to the Florence Y'Alls in the opener of a six-game homestand on Tuesday night.

Florence scored in the first inning and built a 4-0 lead that held until the bottom of the sixth. The Boomers completed their first rally in the sixth, scoring four runs to tie the game. The team had managed just two hits entering the inning and had seen eight straight retired before Sam Kuchinski led off with a walk and Andrew Sojka followed with a single. Christian Fedko put the Boomers on the board with an RBI single. Sojka was able to score on a wild pitch as the Boomers drew within 4-2. Anthony Calarco registered an RBI single to knock home his 93rd run of the season and Aaron Simmons evened the game with a bloop single.

Florence responded with four unanswered and carried an 8-4 edge into the ninth. The first three batters of the inning reached base and with two away Sojka coaxed a bases loaded walk to score the first run. Down to the final strike for a second straight batter, Fedko smacked a double to score two and bring the Boomers within 8-7 but Florence was able to escape with the win.

Fedko drove home three runs and finished with two hits while Sojka also added a pair of knocks. Derek Salata worked six innings in a no-decision, fanning seven.

The Boomers (46-27) continue the homestand on Mothers Against Drunk Driving: First Responders Night on Wednesday. First responders can receive up to six free tickets for the 6:30pm contest. The fun of the 2025 season is winding down and there is just one weekend remaining at home in the regular season. Get your tickets now for all of the remaining home games this summer at Wintrust Field before it's too late. Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.