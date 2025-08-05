ThunderBolts Shut out Washington in Opener

WASHINGTON, PA - Dante Maietta allowed only two hits over five shutout innings as the ThunderBolts defeated the Washington Wild Things 2-0 in the series opener at EQT Park Tuesday night.

The ThunderBolts (28-45) took an early lead in the second inning. James Dunlap singled and stole second base. Garrett Broussard followed with a double into the right-center field gap to make the score 1-0.

In the third, Michael Sandle hit his 14th homer, a solo shot that doubled the Bolts' lead. Two more hits in the inning threatened to extend the advantage but Sebastian Rodriguez pitched out of the jam.

Maietta allowed only three base runners over the first four innings but the Wild Things (41-32) built their first scoring chance in the fifth. Tyreque Reed was hit by a pitch and Jeff Liquori singled, putting runners at the corners with one out, but a strikeout and a groundout preserved the shutout.

After Maietta departed, Carsen Plumadore and Caleb Riedel kept the Wild Things scoreless. Each man pitched two innings, allowing just one runner to reach base each. For the game, Washington managed to get only two runners into scoring position. Only one made it as far as third base.

Maietta improved to 3-1 with the win. He walked one and struck out four. Rodriguez (2-2) gave up two runs on eight hits over 5.2 innings and took the loss. Riedel earned his seventh save.

The ThunderBolts have now won six of their last seven games and they'll play on Wednesday night with a chance to clinch their third consecutive series win. Buddie Pindel (5-6, 3.83) gets the start for Windy City against Washington's Jordan DiValerio (8-3, 4.29). First pitch from EQT Park is scheduled for 5:05 CDT and the broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







