'Cats Bash Five Homers in 14-Run Barrage

August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (42-28) defeated the New Jersey Jackals (22-49) 14-7 on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was the most runs the 'Cats scored at "The Joe" this year. 3,209 fans entered the ballpark for Tunnel to Towers Night.

New Jersey struck in the first. Bryson Parks singled off Wes Albert. Luis Acevedo singled and Parks went to third. The duo then executed a double steal. Ryan Ford grounded out, and Acevedo moved to third. Arbert Cipion lifted a sac fly. Afterward, Issac Bellony homered to provide the Jackals with a 3-0 advantage.

Tri-City responded with 11 unanswered runs. Oscar Campos belted a three-run jack in the bottom of the first off Tommy Lawrence. Jake Reinisch followed suit with a solo shot. It was the team-leading 14 th homer of the season for Reinisch.

Dylan Broderick and Julian Boyd collected back-to-back RBI doubles in the second. Two batters later, Campos drilled a two-run blast, his ninth of the year. Campos and Reinisch walked in the fourth, setting the table for Chris Burgess who cranked a three-run homer.

Cipion doubled in the sixth, advanced to third on a wild pitch, before scoring on a sac fly from Sebastian Mueller to cut the deficit to 11-4.

Campos and Ian Walters singled in the home half of the sixth. Burgess added another three-run tater, his fourth of the season with the 'Cats, to make it a 14-4 game.

Bellony singled off Brayhans Barreto in the eighth. Mueller replaced Bellony on the basepaths, reaching on a fielder's choice, and going to second on an error from Josue Urdaneta. Sam Angulo then singled in a run. Jimmy Costin and Patrick Sanchez walked the bases. Gilberto Torres delivered a two-run single to trim the deficit to 14-7.

Albert (3-1) earned the win. He threw six frames, allowing four runs on seven hits, walking one, and striking out three.

Lawrence (0-2) received the loss. He pitched six innings, giving up 14 runs, 11 earned on 13 hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Tri-City eyes the series win tomorrow, Wednesday, August 6 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 14 | NEW JERSEY 7

W: Wes Albert (3-1)

L: Tommy Lawrence (0-2)

Time of Game: 2:41

Attendance: 3,209

The ValleyCats continue their 23 rd season in the Capital Region.







