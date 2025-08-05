Irizarry's Late Blast Lifts Crushers Over Slammers

August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (41-30) got some big swings late in front of a big crowd in Tuesday night's 4-2 win over the Joliet Slammers (36-27).

The Slammers got on the board first on a throwing error by C Alfredo Gonzalez. On a back-pick to third base, the throw hit DH Sal Carricato and trickled into left field. The Crushers got the run right back in the bottom half of the 3rd on an RBI knock by CF Dario Gomez. After three, the score was tied, 1-1.

Through the middle innings both starters tossed up zeroes until the 7th inning. With two outs, CF Chris Davis laced an RBI double against RHP Anthony Escobar to knock him out of the game and put Joliet up 2-1.

Despite exiting down, Escobar threw up yet another quality start, his ninth of 2025. His final line: 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

In the bottom of the 7th, 2B Davie Morgan lofted a soft fly ball into shallow center field. Centerfielder Chris Davis had it tracked and went into a slide, but the ball glanced off his glove, setting up 3B Kenen Irizarry with two outs and a man on.

On an 0-2 pitch, Irizarry got out in front of a fastball and launched it through the headwind over the right field fence for a go-ahead two-run homer. And the Crushers weren't done.

A walk issued to Dario Gomez brought up LF Burle Dixon, who ripped a seed into the right field corner. Gomez motored all the way from first to put the Crushers up 4-2 on the RBI double.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger pitched a scoreless 1 1/3 innings, setting up RHP Michael Brewer for the 9th. Brewer struck out the first batter he faced on his way to yet another save.

Brandyn Sittinger (3-1) got the win in relief. Cameron Smith (2-3) gave up the three late runs in the 7th in a losing effort. Michael Brewer (15) gave up just one baserunner in the save.

The Crushers will continue their series with Joliet tomorrow, August 6th at 7:05pm. It's Giving Wednesday presented by First National Bank. T ickets are online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.