Mud Monsters Add Giveaway and Fireworks to Final Home Game of the Season

August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - It's the final home game of the regular season... and we're going out with a bang. Literally.

The Mississippi Mud Monsters have added a lime green hat giveaway and a post-game fireworks show to their Thursday, August 28 matchup at Trustmark Park - turning what was already a packed night into a full-scale celebration of the team's unforgettable inaugural season.

Originally scheduled as a Thirsty Thursday with $2 beers and Jackson State Night, the regular season finale will now feature:

Free Lime Green Hat - The first 1,000 fans through the gates at 5:30pm will score a limited-edition Mud Monsters cap in our signature swampy lime. It's bold. It's bright. It's beast mode.

Post-Game Fireworks - As soon as the final out is recorded, the Pearl sky lights up with a fireworks show worthy of the first season in team history.

Everything else still stands - $2 beers, Tiger pride, and one last battle under the lights before the playoff chase continues on the road.

This is more than a game - it's a final chapter. One last time to swamp the stands, high-five the mascot, grab a rally snack, and celebrate what this team has meant to Central Mississippi in Year One.

"There's just something special about this place when it's full of people who believe in what we're building," said General Manager Andrew Seymour. "This game is a thank-you to every fan who showed up, got loud, wore the gear, and made this inaugural season feel like something bigger than baseball. We wanted to give them one more memory to hold onto - one more reason to say, 'I was there.'"

Whether you've been to every game or you've just been waiting for the right night, this is it.

Gates open at 5:30pm. First pitch is at 6:30pm.

The fireworks come later. But the memories? Those start the second you walk in.

Come early. Stay late. Let's end this thing the way it started - with heart, noise, and a whole lot of lime.

