Detroit Tigers Purchase Contract of Pitcher Matt Stil

August 5, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce that the Detroit Tigers organization has purchased the contract of pitcher Matt Stil.

The 6 ¬Â² 3 ¬Â³ right-handed closer (2-2, 3.85 ERA) from Marlton, NJ, was electric this season, striking out 42 in 28 innings pitched and yielding only seven walks in his 19 Frontier League appearances.

Stil posted a dazzling 0.964 WHIP and led the Miners with five saves. His four-pitch arsenal includes a fastball that can reach 98 MPH.

This was the 25-year-old's third season with Sussex County. Stil pitched for Rowan College at Gloucester County in Sewell, NJ (now Rowan College of South Jersey), and was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 21st round (619th overall) of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Matt is heading to the Tigers' High-A affiliate, the West Michigan Whitecaps.







