Maciel's Torrid Hitting Earns him Player of the Week Award

July 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners outfielder Gabriel Maciel was named the Frontier League's Player of the Week for July 8-13, 2025.

Maciel has been playing at an All-Star level all season, torching pitchers on offense and making web-gem plays on defense. He has been sizzling at the plate recently-his current 14-game hitting streak has propelled his batting average over .400. Maciel is the first Miner to win a weekly award since Griffin Baker in early June 2023.

In seven games this past week, Maciel hit a scorching .571 (16-for-28) with nine runs scored, three home runs, eight RBI, three walks, and four stolen bases.

Maciel currently leads the Frontier League in batting average (.402) and hits (80) and is tied for fourth place in doubles (18).

Maciel is a former member of the Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks minor league systems, bursting onto the scene this past offseason and representing Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers. He led his home country to a 3-1 record and played highlight-level defense in center field. In his second season in the Frontier League, Maciel is playing some of his best baseball. His five home runs are the most in his career, and he is on pace to set career-bests in several offensive categories.







