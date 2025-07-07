Miners Celebrate Four All-Star Selections, Including Two Starters

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce that four of their standout players have been selected to represent the team in the upcoming Frontier League All-Star Game. This significant recognition highlights the exceptional talent and dedication the Miners players and coaches have devoted to the game and its fans.

The four Miners players earning All-Star nods are:

Mahki Backstrom, First Base (Starter): Backstrom has dominated the Frontier League in his first season with Sussex County, hitting .357 with seven homers and 35 runs batted in. The Hawthorne, California native defines the term five tool player despite playing what most would call an "easier position"

Sean Roby Jr., Third Base (Starter): Roby along with Mahki Backstrom have provided a dominant 1-2 punch for the Miners in the first half of the season. Roby leads the Miners in both home runs (9) and runs batted in (44) while maintaining a respectable .309 average in 41 games played.

Billy Parsons, Pitcher: Parsons will be making his second All Star appearance with Sussex County. Parsons, who recently joined the Miners rotation has had one of his best season. The Bendigo, Australia native has pitched to a remarkable 6-1 record with two saves, three quality starts (every start so far) with a WHIP of 1.35 and an ERA of 2.18, striking out 36 in 37 innings.

Rob Hensey, Pitcher: Hensey's journey back from Tommy John Surgery has been incredible to watch unfold in Sussex County. The lefty has been phenomenal all season long for the Miners, starting ten games and pitching to a 5-1 record, five quality starts, a WHIP of 1.13 and an ERA of 2.79. On June 19th vs. Ottawa, Hensey struck out 11 batters in 7 Ã¢..." innings, the biggest mark from a Miners lefty since Tyler Alexander in 2021 (13).

The Frontier League All-Star Game is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY. A Home Run Derby has been scheduled for 5:30 PM followed by the All-Star Game at 7:05 PM. Catch all the action on the HomeTeam Network at frontierleaguetv.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.