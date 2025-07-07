Miners Celebrate Four All-Star Selections, Including Two Starters
July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Sussex County Miners News Release
The Sussex County Miners are proud to announce that four of their standout players have been selected to represent the team in the upcoming Frontier League All-Star Game. This significant recognition highlights the exceptional talent and dedication the Miners players and coaches have devoted to the game and its fans.
The four Miners players earning All-Star nods are:
Mahki Backstrom, First Base (Starter): Backstrom has dominated the Frontier League in his first season with Sussex County, hitting .357 with seven homers and 35 runs batted in. The Hawthorne, California native defines the term five tool player despite playing what most would call an "easier position"
Sean Roby Jr., Third Base (Starter): Roby along with Mahki Backstrom have provided a dominant 1-2 punch for the Miners in the first half of the season. Roby leads the Miners in both home runs (9) and runs batted in (44) while maintaining a respectable .309 average in 41 games played.
Billy Parsons, Pitcher: Parsons will be making his second All Star appearance with Sussex County. Parsons, who recently joined the Miners rotation has had one of his best season. The Bendigo, Australia native has pitched to a remarkable 6-1 record with two saves, three quality starts (every start so far) with a WHIP of 1.35 and an ERA of 2.18, striking out 36 in 37 innings.
Rob Hensey, Pitcher: Hensey's journey back from Tommy John Surgery has been incredible to watch unfold in Sussex County. The lefty has been phenomenal all season long for the Miners, starting ten games and pitching to a 5-1 record, five quality starts, a WHIP of 1.13 and an ERA of 2.79. On June 19th vs. Ottawa, Hensey struck out 11 batters in 7 Ã¢..." innings, the biggest mark from a Miners lefty since Tyler Alexander in 2021 (13).
The Frontier League All-Star Game is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, NY. A Home Run Derby has been scheduled for 5:30 PM followed by the All-Star Game at 7:05 PM. Catch all the action on the HomeTeam Network at frontierleaguetv.com.
Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Miners Celebrate Four All-Star Selections, Including Two Starters - Sussex County Miners
- Field of Dreams Foundation to Host On-Field Movie Night Fundraiser - Ottawa Titans
- Outfielder Michael Sandle to Represent Bolts at All-Star Game in Tri-City - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Campos and Walters to Represent Tri-City at Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Carrie Underwood Tribute Joins Crushers Concert Series - Lake Erie Crushers
- Jack Eisenbarger Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - Lake Erie Crushers
- Calarco and Cook Selected as All-Stars for Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Jackals to Send Two to All-Star Game - New Jersey Jackals
- Brockton Rox Proudly Sending Left Fielder Tommy Kretzler to 2025 All-Star Game - Brockton Rox
- Three Mud Monsters Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Dominant Pitching Staff, Veteran Catcher Highlight Lake Erie's Four All-Star Selections - Lake Erie Crushers
- Zeisler, Villalobos Earn All-Star Honors - Florence Y'alls
- Duby Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
- Pair of Wild Things Named Frontier League All Stars - Washington Wild Things
- Benson, Taylor Named 2025 Frontier League All-Stars - Evansville Otters
- Four NY Boulders -- Including Player of the Week -- Named Frontier League All-Stars - New York Boulders
- Five Grizzlies Voted 2025 Frontier League All-Stars - Gateway Grizzlies
- Two Bird Dawgs Named to Frontier League All-Star Game - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Eisenbarger, Unbelievable - Plenty of Syllables Describing a Crushers 3-2 Win - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sussex County Miners Stories
- Miners Celebrate Four All-Star Selections, Including Two Starters
- Miners Detonate the TNT with Three Homers to Dispatch Tri-City
- Sussex County Miners Car Show this Friday, June 27th
- Miners Bounce Back Big in Quebec
- Hensey Strikes out 11 to Complete Miners Sweep of Ottawa