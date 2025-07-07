Campos and Walters to Represent Tri-City at Frontier League All-Star Game

TROY, NY - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball and the Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to honor the 2025 All-Star class. C Oscar Campos and 3B Ian Walters will represent the ValleyCats as their two All-Stars

The 32 nd annual event will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th. The Frontier League All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also call us at 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.

Campos has turned in a terrific encore to his 2024 All-Star campaign. His power surge continues and the Venezuelan backstop has belted seven homers, only four shy of his single-season high of 11 big flies from last year. Campos delivered two six-plus RBI games this season; he drove in seven and crushed a grand slam in Down East on June 18 th. The fifth-year 'Cat followed up knocking in six runs and was a triple shy of the cycle on July 5 th. Since 2021, 28-year-old ranks first with the ValleyCats in games played, hits, doubles, and runs scored.

Walters earned his first All-Star Game nod with Tri-City. He represented the Wild Things in the 2022 All-Star Game in Washington, PA. The Paducah, KY native belted three homers against Ottawa on June 1st, including a walk-off blast. H e paces the ValleyCats in games played for the second season, and his eight homers are good for second on the team. Walters was originally traded from the Wild Things to the ValleyCats on June 15 th, 2023 in exchange for a PTBNL (LHP Tanner Propst).

Here are the 2025 Frontier League All-Stars from the Atlantic Conference

STARTERS

CATCHER - Jason Agresti, New York Boulders

FIRST BASE - Mahki Backstrom, Sussex County Miners

SECOND BASE - Will Riley, Québec Capitales

THIRD BASE - Sean Roby Jr., Sussex County Miners

SHORTSTOP - Kyle Crowl, Québec Capitales

OUTFIELD - Justin Gideon, Québec Capitales, Tommy Kretzler, Brockton Rox, Ryan McCoy, New York Boulders

PITCHERS

RHP Braeden Allemann, Québec Capitales

RHP Tyler Vail, New York Boulders

LHP Brandon Kaminer, Down East Bird Dawgs

RHP Billy Parsons, Sussex County Miners

RHP Cole Roland, Québec Capitales

RHP Jalon Long, New Jersey Jackals

RHP Billy Duby, Ottawa Titans

LHP Rob Hensey, Sussex County Miners

RESERVES

CATCHER - Oscar Campos, Tri-City ValleyCats

CATCHER - Anthony Quirion, Québec Capitales

FIRST BASE - Brandon Hylton, Trois-Rivières Aigles

SECOND BASE - Luis Acevedo, New Jersey Jackals

THIRD BASE - Ian Walters, Tri-City ValleyCats

SHORTSTOP - Austin Dennis, New York Boulders

OUTFIELD - Marc-Antoine Lebreux, Québec Capitales, Stephen DiTomaso, Down East Bird Dawgs

Here are the 2025 Frontier League All-Stars from the Midwest Conference

STARTERS

CATCHER - Jose Alvarez, Gateway Grizzlies

FIRST BASE - Anthony Calarco, Schaumburg Boomers

SECOND BASE - Gabe Holt, Gateway Grizzlies

THIRD BASE - Ian Battipaglia, Joliet Slammers

SHORTSTOP - Braylin Marine, Joliet Slammers

OUTFIELD - Keenan Taylor, Evansville Otters, Wagner Lagrange, Washington Wild Things, Victor Castillo, Gateway Grizzlies

PITCHERS

RHP Anthony Escobar, Lake Erie Crushers

RHP Michael Brewer, Lake Erie Crushers

RHP Brian Williams, Mississippi Mud Monsters

LHP Jonaiker Villalobos, Florence Y'alls

RHP Dylan Spain, Lake Erie Crushers

LHP CJ Blowers, Joliet Slammers

LHP Cole Cook, Schaumburg Boomers

RHP Keegan Collett, Gateway Grizzlies

RESERVES

CATCHER - Alfredo Gonzalez, Lake Erie Crushers

CATCHER - Victor Diaz, Mississippi Mud Monsters

FIRST BASE - Hank Zeisler, Florence Y'alls

SECOND BASE - Travis Holt, Mississippi Mud Monsters

THIRD BASE - DJ Stewart, Gateway Grizzlies

SHORTSTOP - Ethan Wilder, Washington Wild Things

OUTFIELD - JT Benson, Evansville Otters, Michael Sandle, Windy City ThunderBolts







