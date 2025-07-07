Campos and Walters to Represent Tri-City at Frontier League All-Star Game
July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball and the Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to honor the 2025 All-Star class. C Oscar Campos and 3B Ian Walters will represent the ValleyCats as their two All-Stars
The 32 nd annual event will take place at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th. The Frontier League All-Star Game is presented by Rensselaer County IDA. Gates open at "The Joe"at 3:30 PM for Fan Fest. Batting Practice will go from 3:30-5:30 PM. The pregame autograph session (limited capacity) presented by Swan Contracting will take place from 4-5 PM. Afterward, the Home Run Derby will start at 5:30 PM, and the first pitch of the All-Star Game will be at 7:05 PM. Postgame fireworks are presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.
Tickets can be purchased here. Fans can also call us at 518-629-CATS (2287) or visit the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.
Campos has turned in a terrific encore to his 2024 All-Star campaign. His power surge continues and the Venezuelan backstop has belted seven homers, only four shy of his single-season high of 11 big flies from last year. Campos delivered two six-plus RBI games this season; he drove in seven and crushed a grand slam in Down East on June 18 th. The fifth-year 'Cat followed up knocking in six runs and was a triple shy of the cycle on July 5 th. Since 2021, 28-year-old ranks first with the ValleyCats in games played, hits, doubles, and runs scored.
Walters earned his first All-Star Game nod with Tri-City. He represented the Wild Things in the 2022 All-Star Game in Washington, PA. The Paducah, KY native belted three homers against Ottawa on June 1st, including a walk-off blast. H e paces the ValleyCats in games played for the second season, and his eight homers are good for second on the team. Walters was originally traded from the Wild Things to the ValleyCats on June 15 th, 2023 in exchange for a PTBNL (LHP Tanner Propst).
Here are the 2025 Frontier League All-Stars from the Atlantic Conference
STARTERS
CATCHER - Jason Agresti, New York Boulders
FIRST BASE - Mahki Backstrom, Sussex County Miners
SECOND BASE - Will Riley, Québec Capitales
THIRD BASE - Sean Roby Jr., Sussex County Miners
SHORTSTOP - Kyle Crowl, Québec Capitales
OUTFIELD - Justin Gideon, Québec Capitales, Tommy Kretzler, Brockton Rox, Ryan McCoy, New York Boulders
PITCHERS
RHP Braeden Allemann, Québec Capitales
RHP Tyler Vail, New York Boulders
LHP Brandon Kaminer, Down East Bird Dawgs
RHP Billy Parsons, Sussex County Miners
RHP Cole Roland, Québec Capitales
RHP Jalon Long, New Jersey Jackals
RHP Billy Duby, Ottawa Titans
LHP Rob Hensey, Sussex County Miners
RESERVES
CATCHER - Oscar Campos, Tri-City ValleyCats
CATCHER - Anthony Quirion, Québec Capitales
FIRST BASE - Brandon Hylton, Trois-Rivières Aigles
SECOND BASE - Luis Acevedo, New Jersey Jackals
THIRD BASE - Ian Walters, Tri-City ValleyCats
SHORTSTOP - Austin Dennis, New York Boulders
OUTFIELD - Marc-Antoine Lebreux, Québec Capitales, Stephen DiTomaso, Down East Bird Dawgs
Here are the 2025 Frontier League All-Stars from the Midwest Conference
STARTERS
CATCHER - Jose Alvarez, Gateway Grizzlies
FIRST BASE - Anthony Calarco, Schaumburg Boomers
SECOND BASE - Gabe Holt, Gateway Grizzlies
THIRD BASE - Ian Battipaglia, Joliet Slammers
SHORTSTOP - Braylin Marine, Joliet Slammers
OUTFIELD - Keenan Taylor, Evansville Otters, Wagner Lagrange, Washington Wild Things, Victor Castillo, Gateway Grizzlies
PITCHERS
RHP Anthony Escobar, Lake Erie Crushers
RHP Michael Brewer, Lake Erie Crushers
RHP Brian Williams, Mississippi Mud Monsters
LHP Jonaiker Villalobos, Florence Y'alls
RHP Dylan Spain, Lake Erie Crushers
LHP CJ Blowers, Joliet Slammers
LHP Cole Cook, Schaumburg Boomers
RHP Keegan Collett, Gateway Grizzlies
RESERVES
CATCHER - Alfredo Gonzalez, Lake Erie Crushers
CATCHER - Victor Diaz, Mississippi Mud Monsters
FIRST BASE - Hank Zeisler, Florence Y'alls
SECOND BASE - Travis Holt, Mississippi Mud Monsters
THIRD BASE - DJ Stewart, Gateway Grizzlies
SHORTSTOP - Ethan Wilder, Washington Wild Things
OUTFIELD - JT Benson, Evansville Otters, Michael Sandle, Windy City ThunderBolts
Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2025
- Miners Celebrate Four All-Star Selections, Including Two Starters - Sussex County Miners
- Field of Dreams Foundation to Host On-Field Movie Night Fundraiser - Ottawa Titans
- Outfielder Michael Sandle to Represent Bolts at All-Star Game in Tri-City - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Campos and Walters to Represent Tri-City at Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Carrie Underwood Tribute Joins Crushers Concert Series - Lake Erie Crushers
- Jack Eisenbarger Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week - Lake Erie Crushers
- Calarco and Cook Selected as All-Stars for Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Jackals to Send Two to All-Star Game - New Jersey Jackals
- Brockton Rox Proudly Sending Left Fielder Tommy Kretzler to 2025 All-Star Game - Brockton Rox
- Three Mud Monsters Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Dominant Pitching Staff, Veteran Catcher Highlight Lake Erie's Four All-Star Selections - Lake Erie Crushers
- Zeisler, Villalobos Earn All-Star Honors - Florence Y'alls
- Duby Named to 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game - Ottawa Titans
- Pair of Wild Things Named Frontier League All Stars - Washington Wild Things
- Benson, Taylor Named 2025 Frontier League All-Stars - Evansville Otters
- Four NY Boulders -- Including Player of the Week -- Named Frontier League All-Stars - New York Boulders
- Five Grizzlies Voted 2025 Frontier League All-Stars - Gateway Grizzlies
- Two Bird Dawgs Named to Frontier League All-Star Game - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Eisenbarger, Unbelievable - Plenty of Syllables Describing a Crushers 3-2 Win - Lake Erie Crushers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.