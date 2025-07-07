Zeisler, Villalobos Earn All-Star Honors

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to announce that UTL Hank Zeisler and LHP Jonaiker Villalobos have been selected for the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game. An amazing accomplishment, the Frontier League All-Stars are voted on by front office, managers, broadcasters, and local media members.

Zeisler and Villalobos will head North to New York for this year's All-Star festivities, hosted by the Tri-City ValleyCats on July 16th, 2025. The selection marks back-to-back years for Zeisler and the first-ever All-Star nod for Villalobos.

The Captain of the Y'alls, Zeisler, is once again leading a young Florence team in the clubhouse, on the field, and at the plate. Field Manager Chad Rhoades appointed Zeisler as the Captain of the team in 2024, and he has done nothing but prove that he has earned the honor ever since. The California native has been on a roll at the plate, already earning a Frontier League Player of the Week and surpassing his 2024 home run total. Zeisler is currently slashing .311/.439/.583 with a team-high 12 blasts and 51 RBIs. His entire slash line is higher than it was in 2024, and his current pace for RBIs this season is 97, which would shatter Florence's franchise record (91). All of this while also starting in six different positions this season and not missing a step.

Off a 2024 season where he was Florence's Pitcher of the Year, Villalobos has once again been the ace of the Y'alls staff in 2025. The Southpaw has been electric on the mound in 2025, earning a 2-1 record across eight starts with an absurd 2.05 ERA. Villalobos looks like a brand-new pitcher on the mound, using the offseason to work on his command and stamina, while also playing in the Colombian Winter League. The Venezuela native looked his best on June 8th, when he tossed a complete game shutout against Mississippi in a 4-0 win. "Villa" has allowed just 10 earned runs this season across 44 innings pitched and has been a leader for the young staff to look up to.

The year's All-Star game festivities will take place with a one-day event in Troy, NY, at Joseph Bruno Stadium. The event will kick off at 4 PM ET with an autograph signing, followed by the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game.

Florence receives the much-needed off-day on Monday before opening up a three-game series with the Brockton Rox on Tuesday at Thomas More Stadium. This series kicks off what will be a 12-game homestand for Florence with the two six-game homestands split with the All-Star break in between. Pitching plans for both organizations are currently TBA with the first pitch set for 6:40 PM ET.







