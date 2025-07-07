Jack Eisenbarger Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week
July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - The Frontier League announced on Monday that Crushers southpaw Jack Eisenbarger was awarded Frontier League Pitcher of the Week. He is the second Crushers pitcher to win Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining Anthony Escobar who was honored at the end of May.
This is the second time in as many seasons that Eisenbarger has been honored as the week's best pitcher. His previous honors came in June 2024 after he pitched the first no-hitter in Crushers history against the Trois-Rivieres Aigles.
In two quality starts this week, Eisenbarger pitched 14 2/3 innings between games against the Joliet Slammers and Gateway Grizzlies. On Tuesday, July 1st against Joliet, Eisenbarger went 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball while giving up just one hit in a 4-0 Lake Erie win.
Last night, July 6th against the Grizzlies, Eisenbarger settled down after giving up two runs in the opening frame. He scattered just three baserunners in the subsequent seven innings, and beckoned Skipper Jared Lemieux to leave him in for the final out of the 8th. He was successful in his pitch and induced a weak popout to complete eight strong innings in a 3-2 series clinching win in Gateway.
Eisenbarger's numbers for the week: 14 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 14 K, 2 QS, 2 W, and a 1.40 ERA.
Lake Erie's ace lowered his ERA to 3.21 on the season after a masterfully pitched week. The Crushers are 7-3 when he gets the ball this season.
You can see Jack Eisenbarger pitch at Crushers Stadium. Tickets for the rest of the season are still available at lakeeriecrushers.com. Crushers games home and away are carried on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network and streaming on the Frontier League Network powered by HTN.
