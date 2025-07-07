Pair of Wild Things Named Frontier League All Stars

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League has announced the initial All-Star Game rosters for the Atlantic and Midwest Conference with the All-Star Game scheduled for Wednesday, July 16 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York, the home of the Tri-City ValleyCats. The Washington Wild Things have two players who have been voted on to the Midwest Conference roster, with Wagner Lagrange voted as a starter in the outfield and Ethan Wilder voted as a reserve at shortstop.

It's the second Frontier League All-Star Game selection for Wagner Lagrange, who was a midseason All Star in 2022 when Washington hosted the game. Lagrange becomes the 10th Wild Thing in team history to earn two midseason All Star nods: Trevor Foss, Stewart Ijames, CJ Beatty, Chris Sidick, Jacob Dempsey, Aaron Ledbetter, Robbie Knapp, Kyle Pollock and Zach Strecker.

Wagner has been Washington's best hitter to this juncture, though he's missed the last 10 games with a nagging knee injury. In 37 games this season, Lagrange is slashing .349/.372/.490 with 52 hits, 26 runs scored, 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 RBI. He is five-for-five in the stolen base department. He's on pace still for his third 100+ hit season as a Wild Thing (125 in 2022, 112 in 2023). His 18 multi-hit games thus far lead the team.

Lagrange played six seasons in the Mets organization, reaching as far as Triple-A Syracuse in 2021. In 411 career MiLB games, he hit 20 homers, drove in 209 and slashed .291/.346/.399. When he was last selected a Frontier League All Star in 2022, he finished that season with the fifth-best batting average (.346) in the Frontier League while he ended with 27 doubles, seven homers and 62 RBI to go with 40 multi-hit games, as he tied the franchise single-season record with his 125 hits.

Lagrange was selected as a starter on the Midwest Conference roster. It's his third overall professional All-Star nod. He was a New York-Penn League All Star in 2028 with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

It's the first Frontier League All-Star Game selection for shortstop Ethan Wilder and his first as a professional. Wilder's in his first full professional season, though he joined the Wild Things fairly early in the 2024 campaign. Last year, he ended up playing in 65 games for the Wild Things and slashed .285/.363/.333 with six doubles, 31 runs scored, a triple, a home run and 27 RBI. He stole nine bases and walked 26 times last year.

This year, Wilder was named Frontier League Player of the Week after Opening Weekend and has been Washington's only iron-man so far. He's played in all 51 games and has a slash line of .292/.413/.386. He has 50 hits, putting him on pace for just shy of 100 hits, but he does already have 11 multi-hit performances under his belt. He belted his first triple last night in the game at Mississippi. He's scored 29 times this season and has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 RBI to go with four stolen bases and 33 walks drawn to 38 strikeouts.

The 2024 summer, his pro debut, came off his final season at Lander University. In 52 games there last season, he scored 60 runs, had 20 doubles, four triples and six homers to go with 67 RBI, 18 stolen bases and 35 walks in 255 plate appearances while he only struck out 15 times. He was the first Lander player since Patrick Grady to be named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year (NCAA Division II). He was also first-team All-Conference and named NCBWA All-Region First Team after slashing .416/.506/.636. In four total seasons for the Bearcats, he slashed .324/.406/.471 with 51 doubles, 11 triples, 11 long balls and 142 RBI.

Wilder, who turned 23 on June 28, will make his first professional All-Star Game appearance as a reserve at shortstop for the Midwest Conference.

"[We're] glad to see those two are getting the recognition they deserve. Both have gotten off to a great start to the season," said fifth-year manager Tom Vaeth. "Wagner has come up big for us time and again during the first half and Ethan has been a steadying presence at shortstop while remaining consistent at the plate. We look forward to watching them represent the Wild Things at the All-Star Game."

The 2025 All-Star Game festivities in Troy, New York, will kick off Monday, July 14. The only day spent at "The Joe" will be Wednesday, July 16 for both the Home Run Derby and the game, with the Derby preceding the All-Star Game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for Fan Fest, with a pre-game autograph session presented by Swan Contracting taking place from 4-5 p.m. The Home Run Derby will happen at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch of the game is slated for 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets, starting at $13 here.

The derby and the All-Star Game will be broadcast live on the Frontier League Network, powered by HTN. Subscriptions are available for the remaining portion of the season at frontierleaguetv.com for those not subscribed yet. Details on any potential discounts or specials for the All-Star Game will be shared on the team's social media pages.







