Field of Dreams Foundation to Host On-Field Movie Night Fundraiser

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - On behalf of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, the Ottawa Titans are pleased to share that its Field of Dreams Foundation will be hosting an on-field movie screening of the 1989 film Field of Dreams, presented by Loblaws, in collaboration with Igniter Tickets, Cliffbrake, and Larry O'Brien.

The fundraiser event will take place at Ottawa Stadium, home of the Ottawa Titans, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. Doors will open at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person (all Funds are in support of the Field of Dreams Foundation, supporting children's charities in the Ottawa/Gatineau community). They are available now here or on the Ottawa Titans' official website.

The film stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield in Iowa that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and the Chicago Black Sox.

"The Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation is thrilled to offer this special event to all our great fans," said Jacques J.M. Shore, C.M., President of the Field of Dreams Foundation. "This is the perfect movie for all ages and is a terrific reflection of our love for baseball. We so look forward to watching "Field of Dreams" under the stars at our ballpark!"

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has created new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrums of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of a game of baseball, and learn what sports offer for everyday life.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports, and other community-based programs and events. The Foundation partners with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance upon the Foundation's mission to support programs for children and youth.

