Dominant Pitching Staff, Veteran Catcher Highlight Lake Erie's Four All-Star Selections

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are proud to announce their four Frontier League All-Star selections as voted on by league officials and individual team personnel.

The following Crushers were voted to the upcoming All-Star Game on July 16th in Tri-City:

C Alfredo Gonzalez

SP Anthony Escobar

SP Dylan Spain

RP Michael Brewer

Veteran catcher Alfredo Gonzalez has been voted to his second straight Frontier League All-Star Game. The former White Sox has doubled as Lake Erie's hitting coach and primary catcher in 2025. He's slashing .303/.388/.434 with 13 doubles and two home runs so far this season. He has also been a sneaky base stealer. Gonzalez has swiped eight bags in nine attempts, which is the most by a Frontier League catcher so far in 2025.

Gonzalez' baseball smarts and veteran presence put Lake Erie at a massive advantage when he is on the field and in the lineup. Just last night Gonzalez gunned down a base stealer to end a tight game against the Gateway Grizzlies, and he has played both corner infield spots for the Crushers this season as well. Back on June 8th, the Venezuelan went 3-for-4 with 6 RBI, coming just a triple shy of the cycle. Although he didn't play in last summer's All-Star Game, Gonzalez will join three of his batterymates in Tri-City on July 16.

Anthony Escobar, like Gonzalez, has also been voted to his second straight All-Star Game. This season he's been the most effective starting pitcher in the Frontier League. His 1.44 ERA is the best among starting pitchers by a considerable margin, and he has done it over 62 2/3 innings - third most in the league. Escobar has not only been dominant, but he's also been efficient.

On May 30th, Escobar tossed a complete game shutout against the Windy City ThunderBolts, surrendering just three hits and walking zero batters on his way to Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honors. Of his 10 starts this season, Escobar has logged five quality starts (outings of six or more innings while surrendering three or less earned runs). His 50 strikeouts to 15 walks are a big reason for his success. Escobar doesn't give up free bases, and while he stays within the strike zone more than most, any contact made against him is often weak and easily fielded. He has even flashed the leather himself on several occasions to help his own cause. Opponents this season are batting just .200 against Escobar with a .274 slugging percentage.

Dylan Spain has burst onto the scene for the Crushers as a lethal starter after beginning this season out of the bullpen. He sports a 1.71 ERA in 47 1/3 IP this season, and he made his first start just a month ago on June 8th in a win against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Before transitioning to the rotation, Spain surrendered just four earned runs in two of his eight appearances while increasing in workload each time he went out.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native punched out seven batters in just three innings of long relief work against the Windy City ThunderBolts at the end of May, and he has carried that dominance into the rotation. In five starts, Spain has gone 31 innings having given up just five earned runs with 29 strikeouts. He, like Escobar, has limited hard contact all season long. Opponents are hitting just .213 and slugging only .289 against the lanky righty in 2025. His best outing was his most recent one, tossing eight innings of two run baseball against the Joliet Slammers on July 2nd.

Lastly, but certainly not least, the Lake Erie closer, Michael Brewer, follows up longtime Crusher Trevor Kuncl in making it to the Frontier League Midsummer Classic. Brewer has been lights out in the 9th inning this season, leading the Midwest Conference with 8 saves on the year.

Brewer often leaves no residue when he takes the hill in a high leverage spot. In 18 2/3 IP spanning 19 appearances, Brewer has given up one singular earned run on just eight hits. That amounts to an 0.48 ERA and an oBAA of .127. To add insult to injury, opponents are rarely making contact against his mid-high 90's fastball, striking out at a 31% clip this season. On July 4th Brewer was tasked with notching a save against the Gateway Grizzlies with just a one-run lead and the automatic, extra innings runner at second base. He struck out the first two batters, then induced a weak flyout in clutch fashion to secure a Crushers win. Having a shutdown closer is a luxury, and Brewer has been every bit of that for the Crushers in 2025.

The Crushers organization is proud to have four worthy representatives headed to the Frontier League All-Star Game on July 16th at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The Vine Army will be eagerly watching in hopes that the Crushers can put on a show just like they did with their eight All-Stars in the 2024 Midsummer Classic in Quebec City.

You can tune into the event on the Frontier League Network powered by HomeTeam.







