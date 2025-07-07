Two Bird Dawgs Named to Frontier League All-Star Game
July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs are proud to announce that outfielder Stephen DiTomaso and left-handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer have been selected to represent the club at the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, taking place Wednesday, July 16, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y.
The league's 32nd All-Star Game will be preceded by a Home Run Derby at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch all the action live on FrontierLeagueTV.com, powered by HomeTeam Network.
DiTomaso, the Bird Dawgs everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter, has been a consistent sparkplug in his first season of professional baseball. Through 48 games, he owns a .303 batting average with six doubles, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and a .750 OPS.
Kaminer, also a first-time Frontier League All-Star, began the 2025 season in the bullpen before emerging as a key member of the Bird Dawgs rotation. The southpaw has made 16 appearances, including four starts, and has delivered a sparkling 1.28 ERA across 42 innings with 39 strikeouts and a WHIP of just 0.88.
DiTomaso and Kaminer become the first All-Star selections in Bird Dawgs history, a milestone moment in the club's inaugural season.
The Bird Dawgs return to action with a three-game series at the Sussex County Miners beginning July 8, followed by a three-game homestand against the New York Boulders Friday through Sunday, leading up to the All-Star break. Fans can catch all the action live at FrontierLeagueTV.com.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
