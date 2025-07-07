Two Bird Dawgs Named to Frontier League All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs are proud to announce that outfielder Stephen DiTomaso and left-handed pitcher Brandon Kaminer have been selected to represent the club at the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game, taking place Wednesday, July 16, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, N.Y.

The league's 32nd All-Star Game will be preceded by a Home Run Derby at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Fans can catch all the action live on FrontierLeagueTV.com, powered by HomeTeam Network.

DiTomaso, the Bird Dawgs everyday center fielder and leadoff hitter, has been a consistent sparkplug in his first season of professional baseball. Through 48 games, he owns a .303 batting average with six doubles, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, and a .750 OPS.

Kaminer, also a first-time Frontier League All-Star, began the 2025 season in the bullpen before emerging as a key member of the Bird Dawgs rotation. The southpaw has made 16 appearances, including four starts, and has delivered a sparkling 1.28 ERA across 42 innings with 39 strikeouts and a WHIP of just 0.88.

DiTomaso and Kaminer become the first All-Star selections in Bird Dawgs history, a milestone moment in the club's inaugural season.

The Bird Dawgs return to action with a three-game series at the Sussex County Miners beginning July 8, followed by a three-game homestand against the New York Boulders Friday through Sunday, leading up to the All-Star break. Fans can catch all the action live at FrontierLeagueTV.com.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com







