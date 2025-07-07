Carrie Underwood Tribute Joins Crushers Concert Series

Avon, OH - The Crushers Concert Series is making a change due to travel issues surrounding an upcoming performance. On July 12th, Crushers Stadium will welcome the Country Music Tribute Show featuring Kenny Chesney and Carrie Underwood!

The original Luke Bryan Tribute is being replaced with a Carrie Underwood Tribute. The show is still slated for 7pm ET on July 12th. Gates will open one hour before the show.

Victoria Fairclough is a native New Yorker, she has been performing all over the country for the last 15 years, with acts such as Abbafab. Most recently she can be seen starring in her own Carrie Underwood Tribute, Ultimate Carrie with TAD Management.

All original tickets for the Kenny and Luke Summer Beach Party show are still good and will be honored at the door. If you have any ticketing questions, please contact the sales office via email at tickets@lakeeriecrushers.com or via phone number (440) 934-3636. Tickets are still available online at www.lakeeriecrushers.com/lake-erie-crushers-concert-series.







