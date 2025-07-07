Jackals to Send Two to All-Star Game

July 7, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The Frontier League has announced the selections for its 32nd All-Star game in Troy, New York. Right handed pitcher Jalon Long and infielder Luis Acevedo will represent the New Jersey Jackals at the mid-season contest.

We're all very proud of Jalon and Luis," Jackals Manager Bert Gonzalez said. "Both are very deserving of this honor and their numbers in the first half speak for themselves. I'm excited to watch them represent the New Jersey Jackals amongst the best talent in the league."

Long earns his first all-star nod in his second season with the Jackals. In his first year as a full-time starter, Long assumed the ace role as the opening day starter and has backed up the title. So far this season, the Montgomery, Alabama native has thrown 47 innings, allowing just ten earned runs with a team leading 46 strikeouts, which is top-30 in the Frontier League. He also leads New Jersey amongst qualified arms with a 1.92 ERA, which is fourth in the league.

"Becoming an all star means a lot," Long said. "It was one of my goals coming into the season so I am blessed that I was able to achieve that goal. I'm thankful to my family, coaches and teammates, but the job is not finished. I still have work to do."

Acevedo, who was nominated for an all-star spot last season before an abrupt season ending injury, picked up right where he left off. The Caracas, Venezuela product in 35 games leads the team with a .343 batting average. He also has 14 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He also has four hitting streaks of four games or more along with two separate 13 game on-base streaks.

It feels great to be an all-star," Acevedo said. "Especially coming off of an injury from last year when things were looking good, but there's god out there that looks down and I'm really thankful that I have the chance to be there with some of the greatest players in the league."

The Jackals return home on Tuesday, July 8th when they take on the New York Boulders. First pitch at Hinchliffe Stadium is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. ET.







