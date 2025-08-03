Jackals Swept by Slammers

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The New Jersey Jackals (22-48) fell to the Joliet Slammers (36-36) 3-1.

Joliet opened the scoring in the first inning on a Bryant Flete solo home run. Antonio Valdez followed in the second inning with a solo shot of his own, doubling the lead to 2-0.

The Jackals cut the gap in half in the top of the fifth when Kenneth Jimenez doubled in Sebastian Mueller. However, Joliet drove in an insurance run in the seventh on two straight doubles from Braylin Marine and Sal Carricato, scoring Marine, increasing the lead to 3-1.

Nick Timpanelli (L, 1-4) took the loss, tossing 6.1 innings, giving up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts. He was relieved by Dan Kiritsis who threw 0.2 innings with one strikeout. Jalon Long struck out one in a scoreless eighth.

Brett Sanchez (W, 1-0) earned the win after pitching five innings, conceding one run with six strikeouts. Mychal Grogan dealt two shutout frames while striking out two. Ty Rybarczyk twirled a zero in the eighth. Greyson Linderman (S, 12) booked the save, retiring the side in sequence with one strikeout in the ninth inning.

The Jackals return back east for a series in Troy against the Tri-City ValleyCats. First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







Frontier League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.