Ballard Rips Walkoff Single to Sweep Otters

August 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, delivered their second walkoff win of the season, a 6-5 win over Evansville to complete the series sweep.

Florence saw the professional debut of RHP Agnel Miranda on the mound, lookig to try and complete the sweep for his new ballclub. Miranda tossed four complete innings before being pulled in the fifth. The Puerto Rican native allowed only two hits but surrendered three runs with five walks in a no-decision.

The Y'alls jumped on Evansville in the first when Anthony Brocato roped an RBI single to score Mike Ballard to make it 2-1 Evansville. Brocato would strike again with another RBI single in the second, and this time was followed by a Hank Zeisler RBI single to tie the game at 3-3. Zeisler ended the day with four hits, and Brocato added three more, for the duo to account for half of the 14 Florence hits.

In the fourth inning, Mike Ballard hit a sacrifice fly to take a 4-3 lead for the Y'alls. Carter Hines relieved Miranda in the fifth and fired a clean first inning to escape a jam left by the starter. Evansville roped a game-tying home run to left field in the sixth. Will Carsten fired a 1-2-3 frame before giving way to August Souza in the 8th. Evansville tagged Souza for a leadoff double and brought home the go-ahead run on an RBI single.

Down 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Hank Zeisler started things off with a single and was followed by a walk to Brendan Bobo, With the tying run at second, Henry Hunter picked up his first RBI of the season to tie the game at 5-5 and force extras for the second time in the series.

In the bottom of the 10th, Hector Nieves started the inning out at second and TJ Reeves was hit by a pitch to place tow runners aboard. Mike Ballard was at the plate for the walkoff wild pitch on Friday night, and he looked to end it once again on Sunday. The rookie already had two hits on the day, but his third was the sweeter when he roped a walkoff double down the line to win the game 6-5.

Florence receives the off-day on Monday before embarking on a 12-game road trip starting with a three-game series in Schaumburg. The first pitch for Tuesday night is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.







