Florence Walks off Otters in Extras

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, walked off the Evansville Otters on Friday night, 5-4, to open the three-game series. This marks the first walkoff of the season for the Y'alls.

The night started with Shaun Gamelin on the mound, who was looking for revenge against Evansville after they tagged him for seven runs on June 29th. Evansville struck first with two runs, one earned, in the 2nd inning, but Gamelin kept fighting. The Rhode Island native battled for six strong innings, allowing a whopping 10 hits but only surrendering those two runs on the night in a no-decision.

After being shut out by Windy City yesterday, the offense continued to go through a slump to begin this game. They scratched across a run in the third when Brendan Bobo roped an RBI double to right field, scoring Tyler Shaneyfelt from first. The Y'alls missed a big opportunity in the seventh when they loaded the bases with just one away, but two infield popouts ended the inning.

Edgar Martinez was the first out of the bullpen for the Y'alls, marking his first outing at Thomas More Stadium in a year. The veteran earned two quick outs before surrendering a solo shot to make it a 3-1 Evansville lead. Will Carsten struck out the side in the eighth inning, and Seth Mattox pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to give the Y'alls one more chance.

In the top of the ninth, Hank Zeisler roped a single to start things off and bring the tying run to the plate. After missing a home run by a couple of feet in the eighth, Mike Ballard looked for redemption in the ninth and came up big time. The rookie roped a game-tying two-run blast to left field to extend the game to extras for the signature moment of the season.

Mattox surrendered an unearned run in the top of the 10th to give Evansville a 4-3 lead, but otherwise looked solid to escape the jam again. Tyler Shaneyfelt led off the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single to score Hector Nieves and tie the game at 4-4. Shaneyfelt would steal second easily, then a groundout from Bobo moved him to third, just 90 feet away from victory. Evansville would intentionally walk the bases loaded to face Hank Zeisler, who struck out on three pitches, leaving the game in Ballard's hands once again. Fortunately, Evansville's pitcher threw a wild pitch to the backstop to bring home Shaneyfelt on a walkoff wild pitch!

Florence looks to take the series versus the Otters tomorrow on Country Night at Thomas More Stadium. Zac Westcott faces off against Tommy Shirley with a 6:36 PM ET first pitch.







