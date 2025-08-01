Boulders Rolling into Final Month of Regular Season
August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are back at Clover Stadium tonight for the start of a three-game series with their East Division rivals, the Down East Bird Dawgs, and begin the weekend only half a game out of first place.
The Boulders are coming off a 16-win July, most in any calendar month since August of 2023 and their best July in nine years. The month also featured the team's second 7-game winning streak of the season, and the guys are 9-2 since the Frontier League All- Star Break.
First pitch this evening is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT, with game times 6:30pm tomorrow and 4:00 pm on Sunday.
Tonight is Italian Heritage Night at the ballpark, highlighted by free bags of Primo Hoagies chips for the first 500 fans through the gates and a mid-game meatball eating contest.
Tomorrow, we celebrate Country Night, with a live pre-game performance by Down From the Mountain Band, Boulders bandanas for the first 1,000 fans, and a post-game fireworks display presented by Frito-Lay.
Sunday, it's the Boulders' annual Pink in the Park Day as we shine the spotlight on breast cancer awareness; all breast cancer survivors can get a free ticket to the game, with the first 250 survivors receiving a pink t-shirt and the chance to participate in the always emotional on-field ceremony honoring breast cancer patients past and present. Then, after the game, there's a "Diamond Dig" with the grand prize a $1,000 pair of earrings, courtesy of Clarkstown Coin & Jewelry.
