Boomers and Mud Monsters Suspended

August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







For the second consecutive night mother nature played a hand in the scheduled game between the Schaumburg Boomers and the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Slated to play a doubleheader, the game started 30 minutes late due to afternoon rain and then played into the second inning before mother nature struck again. The score was tied 3-3 when the rain halted play in the bottom of the second inning. The teams will resume the suspended game at 3:30pm on Saturday and then play a seven-inning contest. The teams will also play a doubleheader on Sunday as the clubs attempt to get all six games of the series played despite the consistent rain.







