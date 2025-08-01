Boomers and Mud Monsters Suspended
August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
For the second consecutive night mother nature played a hand in the scheduled game between the Schaumburg Boomers and the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Slated to play a doubleheader, the game started 30 minutes late due to afternoon rain and then played into the second inning before mother nature struck again. The score was tied 3-3 when the rain halted play in the bottom of the second inning. The teams will resume the suspended game at 3:30pm on Saturday and then play a seven-inning contest. The teams will also play a doubleheader on Sunday as the clubs attempt to get all six games of the series played despite the consistent rain.
Frontier League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Titans Score Seven Unanswered to Defeat Aigles - Ottawa Titans
- Skid Reaches Five for Grizzlies - Gateway Grizzlies
- 'Cats Rally Late in Win over Capitales - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Boulders Roll into Sole Possession of First Place - New York Boulders
- Bird Dawgs Strike First But Fall in Series Opener - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Lake Erie Winning Streak Snapped in 8-3 Loss to Washington - Lake Erie Crushers
- Brahms Throws QS as Otters Fall in Extras - Evansville Otters
- Florence Walks off Otters in Extras - Florence Y'alls
- Sandle Homers Twice in ThunderBolts Win - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Late Bats Provide Spark in Series-Opening Win - Washington Wild Things
- Boomers and Mud Monsters Suspended - Schaumburg Boomers
- Boulders Rolling into Final Month of Regular Season - New York Boulders
- 'Cats to Face Atlantic Conference Rivals in Six-Game Homestand - Tri-City ValleyCats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Boomers and Mud Monsters Suspended
- Boomers Washed out in Mississippi
- Boomers out Slugged by Mississippi
- Boomers Edged in Opener at Mississippi
- Boomers Sweep Joliet