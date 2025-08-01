'Cats Rally Late in Win over Capitales

August 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC CITY, CANADA - The Tri-City ValleyCats (40-27) defeated the Québec Capitales (47-23) 4-3 on Friday at Stade Canac. Tri-City has won five consecutive games against Québec. The 'Cats are now a season-high 13 games above .500.

Québec opened the scoring in the first. Ruben Castro greeted Easton Klein with a double. Jesmuel Valentin flew out, and Castro moved to third. Kyle Crowl lifted a sac fly to provide the Capitales with a 1-0 advantage.

Marc-Antoine Lebruex homered in the second to put Québec on top, 2-0.

Tri-City got on the board in the fourth. Cam Jones doubled off Masatoshi Sakurai. Jones advanced to third on a balk before Julian Boyd picked up an RBI groundout, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

Jarrod Belbin went deep in the sixth, which gave the Capitales a 3-1 lead.

The ValleyCats stormed back in the seventh. Franklin Parra walked David Glancy, who proceeded to steal second. Afterward, Jake Reinisch walked. The two runners moved up 90 feet on a sac bunt for Ian Walters. Chris Burgess then delivered his second home run in as many games, pulling the 'Cats ahead, 4-3.

Klein received a no-decision. He pitched 5.2 innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Sakurai was also handed a no-decision. He tossed six frames, yielding one run on three hits, walking two, and striking out six.

Wes Albert (2-1) earned the win. He dominated across 3.1 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Parra (0-1) received the loss. He lasted an inning, surrendering three runs on one hit, walking two, and striking out two.

Tri-City eyes the series win tomorrow, Saturday, August 2nd. First pitch is scheduled for a 7:05 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 4 | QUÉBEC 3

W: Wes Albert (2-1)

L: Franklin Parra (0-1)

Time of Game: 2:41

Attendance: 4,297

